Sonny Bill Williams: I am more than just a sportsman

Sonny Bill Williams says he considers himself as more than just a sportsman after his latest move into rugby league with Toronto Wolfpack.

Williams was part of the All Blacks side that came third in rugby union's recent World Cup, and days later he was unveiled as arguably the biggest signing in Super League history, joining transatlantic side Toronto Wolfpack.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, the 34-year-old, who has also ventured into boxing, highlighted the importance of his Islamic faith and how it has helped him thrive in different sporting environments.

"What my faith has allowed me to do is be vulnerable enough to step into any situation or environment and try to thrive," he said.

"In today's society we are probably taught to stay in a box, pigeon-hole yourself and not ask too many questions.

"I'm not everyone's cup of tea but I am content and happy when I look at myself in the mirror.

"[My faith] underlines who I am and what I am trying to achieve. I am more than just a sportsman. That's how I try and live my life."

'What I needed to hear from Toronto Wolfpack'

Williams has reportedly become the highest-paid rugby player from either code after agreeing to terms that will see him at the Canadian club until the end of the 2021 season.

He says he needed to be convinced of owner David Argyle's vision of rugby league in North America before committing to the move.

"From David, [I wanted to hear] his vision about North America," he said.

"For myself, whatever venture I step into the purpose needs to have a bit of selflessness to it. I think if the game can take off in North America the opportunities that will open up for young Polynesian kids, young English kids is just another avenue for revenue for themselves and their families - I really took to that.

"Obviously with my catch-up with (coach) Brian McDermott [I wanted to hear] about his philosophy on how to play the game of rugby league. I really felt like my style of play would suit it, but only time will tell."