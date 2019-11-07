Sonny Bill Williams' message to Super League after joining Toronto Wolfpack

0:21 Watch what Sonny Bill Williams had to say after signing for Toronto Wolfpack Watch what Sonny Bill Williams had to say after signing for Toronto Wolfpack

Sonny Bill Williams has vowed he is not just coming for a holiday after agreeing a blockbuster move to Toronto Wolfpack.

The cross-code star has joined the Super League newcomers on a multi-million pound two-year contract which is believed to make him the highest-paid player in either code.

In a brief video released shortly after his signing was announced, Williams spoke of his delight at joining the Canadian side and is eager to make an impact.

"I'm looking forward to joining you guys (at Toronto) next year in Super League," Williams said.

"Also to the fans, I just want you guys to know I'm coming over there to work hard, not for a holiday.

"God willing, we'll be successful on and off the field, and I'll see you guys soon."

The 34-year-old has enjoyed two previous spells in rugby league, starting his career at Canterbury Bulldogs in 2004 and playing for Sydney Roosters in 2013 and 2014.

Along with being a two-time World Cup winner in rugby union with New Zealand, Williams is a former heavyweight boxing champion in his homeland as well.

He is set to make his Super League bow when Toronto take on Castleford Tigers in the first match of a season-opening double-header at Headingley on Sunday, February 2.