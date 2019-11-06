Brian McDermott's Headingley return excites Brian Carney

Toronto Wolfpack coach Brian McDermott is set to return to Headingley for the first time since being sacked as Leeds Rhinos coach in Round 6 of the Betfred Super League

Brian Carney is looking forward to Brian McDermott's Headingley return when Toronto Wolfpack face Leeds Rhinos in Round Six of the Betfred Super League...

Without a doubt, there's some real blockbusters coming up in 2020 for you here on Sky Sports - but for me, the headline act will kick-off Round Six, when Brian McDermott comes back to state-of-the-art Headingley with big-spending Toronto Wolfpack.

The four-time Grand Final winning coach was unceremoniously dumped out of Leeds in July 2018, and I'll be fascinated to see how Big Mac plays it in the build-up - will he address any of his comments around that departure; or simply smile, nod, say "the past is the past"… and focus on challenging the new boys to perform on one of the great rugby league stages?

2:39 Toronto Wolfpack head coach Brian McDermott gives his views after the Canadian side won promotion to Super League Toronto Wolfpack head coach Brian McDermott gives his views after the Canadian side won promotion to Super League

Five games in, how will the eight-time Super League champions have started the campaign, on the back of clashes with last year's runners up Salford, and Cup winners Warrington? It's a hugely important season for the Rhinos - who cannot, I emphasise, afford another poor start.

Brian McDermott led Leeds Rhinos to four Super League Grand Final wins during his tenure

What reception will McDermott get? He won there with Harlequins a decade ago - a repeat would be massive.

And what shape will the big-spending Wolfpack be in, having faced teams who know the way to Old Trafford in their opening four? How will Sonny Bill Williams, the reputed $10m man, fare in Super League? And who else might the Wolfpack bring in?

Little doubt in my mind that McDermott would love nothing more than to get one over on his old employers - it all adds up to one of the most eagerly-anticipated Thursday nights here on Sky Sports. I can't wait!