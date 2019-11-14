Sonny Bill Williams: I had planned one more year in rugby union

Sonny Bill Williams said he was planning on playing one more year of rugby union in New Zealand before getting an offer from Toronto Wolfpack.

Williams was part of the All Blacks side that came third in rugby union's recent World Cup, and days later he was unveiled as arguably the biggest signing in Super League history.

The 34-year-old said he was planning on returning home for one last season in the 15-man game, but the Wolfpack deal - as well as a personal visit from coach Brian McDermott in Japan - lured him back to rugby league.

"Before the World Cup I was intending on staying in New Zealand for maybe one more year," Williams told reporters at a press conference on Thursday.

"But once this opportunity came about, and then obviously talking with David [Argyle, owner of the Wolfpack] and Brian, it was an opportunity that I couldn't turn down."

I'll be 36 once this contract finishes so I don't think I'll be going back to Australia anytime soon. Williams on the prospect of an NRL return

Williams, who will appear as a guest in the Sky Sports News studio on Thursday evening, said he did not want to be distracted by any conversations about his future while in Japan, but had given his manager permission to explore options.

The former centre added that it was in the wake of the semi-final loss to Eddie Jones' England that negotiations with Toronto took flight.

"Going into the World Cup I told my manager 'You can talk', but for myself I wouldn't be doing myself justice or the black jersey justice if I was thinking about what's happening next," said Williams.

"I really try and live by that mantra of being where my feet are and that's what I was trying to do.

"I'll be honest; when we got knocked out after England, that's when we started having these conversations."

The 2011 and 2015 World Cup winner in union had two spells in the NRL, and though feels there is almost no chance of a third stint due to his age, he refused to rule anything out.

"I'll be 36 once this contract finishes so I don't think I'll be going back to Australia anytime soon," added Williams.

"My wife might love Toronto, we might end up living there, so who knows.

"At the start of this year I'd never expect to be sitting here right now, but we're here riding that wave and that's so exciting."

