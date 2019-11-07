Sonny Bill Williams signs for Toronto Wolfpack

0:20 Sonny Bill told fans on social media his return to rugby league with Toronto Wolfpack is no holiday Sonny Bill told fans on social media his return to rugby league with Toronto Wolfpack is no holiday

New Zealand's cross-code star Sonny Bill Williams will return to rugby league after signing a two-year deal with Super League newcomers Toronto Wolfpack.

The 34-year-old has reportedly become the highest-paid rugby player from either code after agreeing to terms that will see him at the Canadian club until the end of the 2021 season.

Williams, who had previous stints in rugby league with the Canterbury Bulldogs and Sydney Roosters in the NRL, was a member of the All Blacks side which finished third at the recent rugby union World Cup in Japan.

"Toronto Wolfpack has established themselves as a multicultural and economic powerhouse, not only in the city but across the world," said Williams. "The club has big ambitions and big goals.

Williams won two World Cups with the All Blacks in rugby union

"I want to be part of all this and do all I can to help reach those lofty goals.

"On the field, I'd like to bring high-quality play and do all I can for the betterment of the team. Off the field, I'd like to use my experience to mentor the young players and be helpful where I am needed.

"Super League will be a new challenge and one I'm looking forward to. It will be a new experience and one I'm ready to embrace."

Toronto were promoted to Super League for the first time after beating Featherstone in the Million Pound Game last month.

Wolfpack head coach Brian McDermott said: "We have signed one of the highest-profile rugby players, if not sports stars, in the world.

Sonny-Bill Williams factfile ✍️



-2x Rugby Union World Cup winner🏆🏆

-2013 Rugby League World Cup Finalist

-5⃣8⃣Internationals for NZ All Blacks

-1⃣2⃣ Internationals for NZ Kiwis

-🌏2014 World Club Challenge winner

-🇳🇿2013 RLIF Player of the Year

- 2x NRL Grand Final winner🏆🏆 — Sky Sports Rugby League (@SkySportsRL) November 7, 2019

"He will enhance the global game of rugby by being in Toronto and certainly push the brand of the Wolfpack onto another level.

"The main point of excitement for our club is that we are signing a great rugby league player who has the hunger to be successful in Super League much as he was in the NRL and rugby union."