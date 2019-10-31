Toronto Wolfpack not heading to Europe as Super League fixture release approaches

Toronto defeated Featherstone 24-6 to win promotion to Super League

Toronto have decided against taking any of their Super League matches onto the continent in 2020.

The Canadian club, who won promotion within three years of their formation, have spoken publicly about taking top-flight fixtures to Copenhagen, Barcelona and Dublin.

Last week the newly-promoted side were offered the chance to stage a game in the Netherlands.

The Wolfpack will not play any home games until the middle of April because of the harsh Canadian winter and the unavailability of the local authority-owned Lamport Stadium, which is turned over for community use during the off-season.

That means moving three "home" matches and, although the club remain committed to exploring new venues abroad, chairman Bob Hunter says there has not been enough time to put those plans in place for 2020.

The fixtures for 2020 are due to be published on Tuesday and Hunter said: "All those games will be in the UK."