Grand Final rematch on opening Super League weekend

St Helens beat Salford in last season's Grand Final

A repeat of the 2019 Grand Final and a double-header featuring Toronto Wolfpack are the features of the opening round of the 25th season of Super League.

The season will kick off on Thursday, January 30, with Wigan hosting Warrington in a fixture that will mark the Super League debuts of England internationals George Burgess and Gareth Widdop.

St Helens launch the defence of their title the following night against Salford, the side they beat at Old Trafford in October, while newly-promoted Toronto will play Castleford on the Sunday at Headingley as part of a double-header that also includes Leeds Rhinos against Hull FC.

Also on the opening Friday, Hull KR host Wakefield while on the Saturday, Huddersfield make the trip to France to play Catalans Dragons.

St Helens' victory in the Grand Final was their first for five years

The Wolfpack are playing their first three home games 'on the road' because of the harsh Canadian winter and the unavailability of the local authority-owned Lamport Stadium until April.

The club are also taking their home games against Castleford and Wakefield to neutral venues before hosting Hull FC in Ontario in round 11 on Saturday, April 18, with a 1.30pm kick-off locally.

The Hull derby is the stand-out game of round two on Friday, February 7.

As expected, clubs will play just once over Easter as the league accedes to player-welfare issues, with the six fixtures spread over four days.

Leeds kick off the Easter schedule against Wakefield on Thursday, April 9, followed by the traditional Good Friday fixtures between Wigan and St Helens and the two Hull clubs.

Newcastle will host the Magic Weekend on May 23 and 24, with highlights including another Saints-Salford clash on the Saturday and Wigan taking on Warrington the following day.

Toronto defeated Featherstone 24-6 to win promotion to Super League

The final round of matches will all kick off at 7.45pm on Friday, September 11, to ensure that no team gains an unfair advantage if relegation or play-off places are at stake.

Super League chief commercial officer Rhodri Jones said: "We are delighted to be able to share the full 2020 schedule with our fans and after a lot of work, we are happy with what has been created.

"Round one promises to be a fantastic start to our 25th season with some real heavyweight fixtures.

"There is a new feel to Easter, appreciating the tough nature of Super League on the players, and we've kept the Friday night final round of games which proved so successful in 2019.

"There is clearly a lot of excitement with Toronto Wolfpack coming into Super League and we've had to work through a number of logistical challenges regarding their fixtures.

"Their first Super League game hosted at Lamport Stadium in April against Hull FC will be a superb event. It will also be great for new and existing fans to see them kick off their season in a double-header at Emerald Headingley."

Opening Six rounds of 2020 Super League Fixtures

Round One

Thursday, Jan 30

Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves, 7.45pm, Live on Sky Sports

Friday, Jan 31

St Helens vs Salford Red Devils, 7.45pm, Live on Sky Sports

Hull Kingston Rovers vs Wakefield Trinity, 7.45pm

Saturday, Feb 1

Catalans Dragons vs Huddersfield Giants, 6pm

Sunday, Feb 2

Toronto Wolfpack vs Castleford Tigers, 2.30pm, Live on Sky Sports

Leeds Rhinos vs Hull FC, 4.45pm Sky, 4.45pm, Live on Sky Sports

Round Two

Thursday, Feb 6

Warrington Wolves vs St Helens, 7.45pm, Live on Sky Sports

Friday, Feb 7

Castleford Tigers vs Wigan Warriors, 7.45pm

Hull FC vs Hull Kingston Rovers, 7.45pm, Live on Sky Sports

Saturday, Feb 8

Salford Red Devils vs Toronto Wolfpack, 2pm

Sunday, Feb 9

Huddersfield Giants vs Leeds Rhinos, 3pm

Wakefield Trinity vs Catalans Dragons, 3pm

Round Three

Thursday, Feb 13

Wigan Warriors vs Toronto Wolfpack, 7.45pm, Live on Sky Sports

Friday, Feb 14

Leeds Rhinos vs Hull Kingston Rovers, 7.45pm

Salford Red Devils vs Huddersfield Giants, 7.45pm, Live on Sky Sports

Saturday, Feb 15

Catalans Dragons vs Castleford Tigers, 6pm

Sunday, Feb 16

Hull FC vs St Helens, 3pm

Wakefield Trinity vs Warrington Wolves, 3pm

Round Four

Friday, Feb 21

Castleford Tigers vs Wakefield Trinity, 7.45pm, Live on Sky Sports

St Helens vs Catalans Dragons, 7.45pm

Warrington Wolves vs Toronto Wolfpack, 7.45pm

Saturday, Feb 22

Salford Red Devils vs Leeds Rhinos, 2pm

Sunday, Feb 23

Wigan Warriors vs Hull FC DW Stadium,3pm

Hull Kingston Rovers vs Huddersfield Giants, 3pm

Round Five

Thursday, Feb 27

Hull Kingston Rovers vs Castleford Tigers, 7.45pm, Live on Sky Sports

Friday, Feb 28

Leeds Rhinos vs Warrington Wolves, 7.45pm, Live on Sky Sports

Saturday, Feb 29

Toronto Wolfpack vs St Helens, tbc

Sunday, Mar 1

Hull FC vs Catalans Dragons, 3pm

Huddersfield Giants vs Wigan Warriors, 3pm

Salford Red Devils vs Wakefield Trinity, 3pm

Round Six

Thursday, Mar 5

Leeds Rhinos vs Toronto Wolfpack, 7.45pm, Live on Sky Sports

Friday, Mar 6

St Helens vs Huddersfield Giants, 7.45pm

Wakefield Trinity vs Hull FC, 7.45pm

Warrington Wolves vs Castleford Tigers, 7.45pm, Live on Sky Sports

Saturday, Mar 7

Catalans Dragons vs Salford Red Devils, 6pm

Sunday, Mar 8

Wigan Warriors vs Hull Kingston Rovers, 3pm