Grand Final rematch on opening Super League weekend
Wigan host Warrington in Thursday opener on January 30, 2020; St Helens face Salford the following night; Toronto part of Headingley double-header on the Sunday
By PA Media
Last Updated: 05/11/19 9:39am
A repeat of the 2019 Grand Final and a double-header featuring Toronto Wolfpack are the features of the opening round of the 25th season of Super League.
The season will kick off on Thursday, January 30, with Wigan hosting Warrington in a fixture that will mark the Super League debuts of England internationals George Burgess and Gareth Widdop.
St Helens launch the defence of their title the following night against Salford, the side they beat at Old Trafford in October, while newly-promoted Toronto will play Castleford on the Sunday at Headingley as part of a double-header that also includes Leeds Rhinos against Hull FC.
Also on the opening Friday, Hull KR host Wakefield while on the Saturday, Huddersfield make the trip to France to play Catalans Dragons.
The Wolfpack are playing their first three home games 'on the road' because of the harsh Canadian winter and the unavailability of the local authority-owned Lamport Stadium until April.
The club are also taking their home games against Castleford and Wakefield to neutral venues before hosting Hull FC in Ontario in round 11 on Saturday, April 18, with a 1.30pm kick-off locally.
The Hull derby is the stand-out game of round two on Friday, February 7.
As expected, clubs will play just once over Easter as the league accedes to player-welfare issues, with the six fixtures spread over four days.
Leeds kick off the Easter schedule against Wakefield on Thursday, April 9, followed by the traditional Good Friday fixtures between Wigan and St Helens and the two Hull clubs.
Newcastle will host the Magic Weekend on May 23 and 24, with highlights including another Saints-Salford clash on the Saturday and Wigan taking on Warrington the following day.
The final round of matches will all kick off at 7.45pm on Friday, September 11, to ensure that no team gains an unfair advantage if relegation or play-off places are at stake.
Super League chief commercial officer Rhodri Jones said: "We are delighted to be able to share the full 2020 schedule with our fans and after a lot of work, we are happy with what has been created.
"Round one promises to be a fantastic start to our 25th season with some real heavyweight fixtures.
"There is a new feel to Easter, appreciating the tough nature of Super League on the players, and we've kept the Friday night final round of games which proved so successful in 2019.
"There is clearly a lot of excitement with Toronto Wolfpack coming into Super League and we've had to work through a number of logistical challenges regarding their fixtures.
"Their first Super League game hosted at Lamport Stadium in April against Hull FC will be a superb event. It will also be great for new and existing fans to see them kick off their season in a double-header at Emerald Headingley."
Opening Six rounds of 2020 Super League Fixtures
Round One
Thursday, Jan 30
Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves, 7.45pm, Live on Sky Sports
Friday, Jan 31
St Helens vs Salford Red Devils, 7.45pm, Live on Sky Sports
Hull Kingston Rovers vs Wakefield Trinity, 7.45pm
Saturday, Feb 1
Catalans Dragons vs Huddersfield Giants, 6pm
Sunday, Feb 2
Toronto Wolfpack vs Castleford Tigers, 2.30pm, Live on Sky Sports
Leeds Rhinos vs Hull FC, 4.45pm Sky, 4.45pm, Live on Sky Sports
Round Two
Thursday, Feb 6
Warrington Wolves vs St Helens, 7.45pm, Live on Sky Sports
Friday, Feb 7
Castleford Tigers vs Wigan Warriors, 7.45pm
Hull FC vs Hull Kingston Rovers, 7.45pm, Live on Sky Sports
Saturday, Feb 8
Salford Red Devils vs Toronto Wolfpack, 2pm
Sunday, Feb 9
Huddersfield Giants vs Leeds Rhinos, 3pm
Wakefield Trinity vs Catalans Dragons, 3pm
Round Three
Thursday, Feb 13
Wigan Warriors vs Toronto Wolfpack, 7.45pm, Live on Sky Sports
Friday, Feb 14
Leeds Rhinos vs Hull Kingston Rovers, 7.45pm
Salford Red Devils vs Huddersfield Giants, 7.45pm, Live on Sky Sports
Saturday, Feb 15
Catalans Dragons vs Castleford Tigers, 6pm
Sunday, Feb 16
Hull FC vs St Helens, 3pm
Wakefield Trinity vs Warrington Wolves, 3pm
Round Four
Friday, Feb 21
Castleford Tigers vs Wakefield Trinity, 7.45pm, Live on Sky Sports
St Helens vs Catalans Dragons, 7.45pm
Warrington Wolves vs Toronto Wolfpack, 7.45pm
Saturday, Feb 22
Salford Red Devils vs Leeds Rhinos, 2pm
Sunday, Feb 23
Wigan Warriors vs Hull FC DW Stadium,3pm
Hull Kingston Rovers vs Huddersfield Giants, 3pm
Round Five
Thursday, Feb 27
Hull Kingston Rovers vs Castleford Tigers, 7.45pm, Live on Sky Sports
Friday, Feb 28
Leeds Rhinos vs Warrington Wolves, 7.45pm, Live on Sky Sports
Saturday, Feb 29
Toronto Wolfpack vs St Helens, tbc
Sunday, Mar 1
Hull FC vs Catalans Dragons, 3pm
Huddersfield Giants vs Wigan Warriors, 3pm
Salford Red Devils vs Wakefield Trinity, 3pm
Round Six
Thursday, Mar 5
Leeds Rhinos vs Toronto Wolfpack, 7.45pm, Live on Sky Sports
Friday, Mar 6
St Helens vs Huddersfield Giants, 7.45pm
Wakefield Trinity vs Hull FC, 7.45pm
Warrington Wolves vs Castleford Tigers, 7.45pm, Live on Sky Sports
Saturday, Mar 7
Catalans Dragons vs Salford Red Devils, 6pm
Sunday, Mar 8
Wigan Warriors vs Hull Kingston Rovers, 3pm