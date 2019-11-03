Super League Magic Weekend 2020 fixtures revealed

St Helens and Salford will go head-to-head at Magic Weekend in 2020

St Helens and Salford Red Devils will face off in a Grand Final rematch when Super League’s Magic Weekend returns to Newcastle in 2020.

Saints claimed their first Super League title with a 23-6 win over the Red Devils at Old Trafford last month, while the two were involved in some close-fought regular season matches as well this year.

The pair will face off in the second game on the Saturday at St James' Park, with Castleford Tigers opening the weekend against Catalans Dragons, and Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC closing day one.

4:04 Watch highlights from the 2019 Super League Grand Final where St Helens beat Salford Watch highlights from the 2019 Super League Grand Final where St Helens beat Salford

Meanwhile, Toronto Wolfpack will play their first Magic Weekend game as a Super League team when they take on Huddersfield Giants in the first game on the Sunday.

The Canadian side have previously played at the event in Newcastle, beating Toulouse Olympique 44-22 in a Championship fixture which opened the weekend in 2018.

The other fixtures on the Sunday see Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves once again go head-to-head at Magic Weekend, with a Yorkshire derby between Wakefield Trinity and Hull Kingston Rovers closing it out.

2:27 Watch highlights from Warrington's win over Wigan during this year's Magic Weekend at Anfield Watch highlights from Warrington's win over Wigan during this year's Magic Weekend at Anfield

The 2020 Magic Weekend returns to St James' Park after being played at Anfield in Liverpool in 2019 and takes place over the weekend of May 23 and 24.

The full Super League fixture list for next season is due to be announced on Tuesday.

Magic Weekend 2020 fixtures

Saturday: Castleford Tigers vs Catalans Dragons (3pm), St Helens vs Salford Red Devils (5.15pm), Leeds Rhinos vs Hull FC (7.30pm).

Sunday: Huddersfield Giants vs Toronto Wolfpack (12.30pm), Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves (2.45pm), Wakefield Trinity vs Hull Kingston Rovers (5pm).