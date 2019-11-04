Salford Red Devils sign Sebastine Ikahihifo on season-long loan from Huddersfield Giants

Sebastine Ikahihifo in action for Huddersfield Giants

Salford Red Devils have signed Huddersfield Giants forward Sebastine Ikahihifo on a season-long loan.

The 2019 Super League Grand Finalists will further boost head coach Ian Watson's options in the Red Devils pack, following the arrival of Ryan Lannon Luke Yates, Pauli Pauli and James Greenwood.

"I'm looking forward to coming into a new environment. Speaking to Ian Watson, I know he values culture and a team bond," said Ikahihifo.

"I know he's brought a lot out of players like Tui [Lolohea] and [Krisnan] Inu, and I'm determined to work hard, so I'm sure I can get back to my best form.

"I'm looking forward to getting a full pre-season and getting my fitness back to its best.

"Greg Brown has a good reputation, so it will be good to work with him ahead of 2020. Fans can expect me to run hard and tackle hard next season.

"With that aggression, things happen. Bringing energy to the field will create offloads and tackle breaks, so other players can play off it."

Watson admitted he has been tracking Ikahihifo for some time.

"Seb's a great addition to our squad and will make our pack even more formidable this season, working alongside the likes of [Lee] Mossop, [Gil] Dudson and [Pauli] Pauli," said Watson.

"He's a player who I've been chasing for a number of seasons. His power and pace has always impressed when playing for the Giants.

"Your pack have to have an attitude to work hard defensively and take tough carries and Seb certainly enjoys that side of the game.

"He's an awesome bloke off the field, who's keen to come into our environment, so I know Seb and his family will enjoy their time at Salford."