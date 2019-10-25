Daniel Murray, Ryan Lannon make swap deals permanent

Daniel Murray will remain in Hull for at least another year

Daniel Murray has signed a permanent deal to remain at Hull KR next season in a move that sees Ryan Lannon stay at Salford.

Murray went to the Robins from the Red Devils in June, with Lannon heading in the opposite direction for the remainder of the season.

On Friday the two clubs announced the loan deals would be set in stone for next year's campaign.

"I wanted to make sure that I was a fully-fledged KR player if I signed for 2020," said Murray. "It is a good thing being part of the club on loan but to be signed permanently is another level for me.

"My time here on loan played a big part in me wanting to stay at Hull KR for another year. I was in and out of the squad at Salford and got a few good games but moving to Hull KR was a breath of fresh air.

"I did not look back and I loved it. The lads welcomed me in as soon as I stepped through the front door.

Ryan Lannon is a product of the Salford academy

"Working with Tony Smith was a different experience. I agreed with his mentality and ethos and it is great to be learning under him again."

Lannon was part of the Salford team that reached this season's Super League Grand Final, and says finalising a permanent move was a "no-brainer" for him.

"It's great to be back here, because this is where I thought I was playing my best rugby, before I left," said Lannon.

"It was great to be around the boys again when I came back this year, so it was no-brainer to come back permanently.

"I'm confident when I play here and I have a good relationship with all the fans.

"When I came back, they made me feel welcome. It was like I'd never been away."