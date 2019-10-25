Jack Pitts returns to Wakefield Trinity from London Broncos

Jay Pitts was part of the London Broncos side relegated from Super League

London Broncos captain Jay Pitts has signed a two-year contract with Wakefield, the club he began his Super League career with in 2008.

The 29-year-old second-rower made 22 appearances over two seasons for Trinity before going on to play for Leeds, Hull, Bradford and the Broncos.

After three years in the capital, Pitts will return to west Yorkshire to become part of Chris Chester's squad, who defeated London 19-10 on the final day of the regular season to secure their Super League place and relegate Broncos.

"To have the opportunity to come back here where it all started is massive for me and all of my family," said Pitts, who will be joined at Belle Vue in 2020 by his London team-mate Alex Walker.

"I'm Wakefield born and bred so it's really special. I've always kept my eye on Wakefield.

"They did a lot for me when I was younger and they gave me my first shot at Super League rugby, first-team rugby and academy rugby.

1:42 Highlights from the London Broncos' loss to Wakefield Trinity which confirmed their relegation from Super League Highlights from the London Broncos' loss to Wakefield Trinity which confirmed their relegation from Super League

"I spent a lot of time here and there were people that invested a lot of time in me, so to come back here and be able to repay them is a massive honour for me."

Chester said: "There was always a willingness to get Jay back to Wakefield and it was a pretty easy deal to get done.

"I see some real good leadership from him and that's the reason I wanted to bring him in. I think he's been exceptional for London Broncos. He can play on the left and on the right too.

"I've also got to compliment him and Alex Walker because, even though they both knew they had signed elsewhere for 2020, they still gave their all and were very professional in the way they went about their business."