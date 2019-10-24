London Broncos sign forward Rhys Curran from Toulouse

London Broncos head coach Danny Ward has welcomed the signing of Rhys Curran

London Broncos have signed Australia-born France international Rhys Curran from Toulouse on a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old second row forward has scored 52 tries in 95 appearances in his four seasons with Toulouse after starting out with another French club, Villeneuve, in 2012.

Second row forward Curran has played three times for France and will now try to help Broncos return to Super League at the first attempt after they were relegated on a dramatic final day of the regular season.

"Rhys has been one of the stand-out back rowers in the competition for the last few years and we are looking forward to him joining the Broncos," head coach Danny Ward told their official website.

1:42 Highlights from the London Broncos' loss to Wakefield Trinity which confirmed their relegation from Super League. Highlights from the London Broncos' loss to Wakefield Trinity which confirmed their relegation from Super League.

"I am really looking forward to getting over and meeting everybody now and getting stuck in to pre-season training with the boys," said Curran.

"I have spoken to Will Barthau and Ben Evans about London and both have said what a professional club it is with a great bunch of boys.

"After meeting Danny Ward and playing against London over the last few years it has made me really excited about working with everyone at the club."