London Broncos coach Danny Ward targets Super League return in 2021

London Broncos coach Danny Ward has promised his side will come back to Super League stronger after losing their battle for survival.

Ward's men defied all expectations by being competitive throughout their first season back in the top flight but it all came to an end with a 19-10 defeat at Wakefield in the last match of the regular season.

"They've done themselves proud," said Ward, who will remain with London back in the Championship in 2020. "Unfortunately we just weren't good enough.

"But it's been outstanding to work with this group of players. It's a bit of a blip in the road and we'll come back stronger."

London began the evening level on points with Hull KR, Huddersfield and Wakefield but in bottom place due to their inferior points difference.

They knew they had to win to avoid the drop but a tightly-contested first half ended 8-0 to Trinity after a 24th-minute try by Ryan Hampshire and two goals from Danny Brough.

Hampshire scored again five minutes after the restart and then Reece Lyne added a third to confirm a victory which sent the Broncos, who scored late consolation tries from Alex Walker and Brock Lamb, back to the Championship after one season in the top flight.

"We've just fallen at the final hurdle and Wakefield were very good - they kicked us to death and made us come off our own line," said Ward.

"It was just one game too for the boys and we're absolutely devastated.

"But what a learning experience for us all - I think we have all got better as the weeks have gone on.

"There have been so many ups and downs and it has been an absolute roller coaster with massive performances and some not so good.

"We can be proud of how we have gone about our business and how we have improved because the majority of that side have come up from the Championship.

"They have proved they can play Super League week in and week out, but ultimately we failed in what we set out to do.

"There are loads of positives, but at the end of the day we have been relegated and it's absolutely heartbreaking for the lads."

A raft of London players are now expected to depart, including skipper Jay Pitts who will join Wakefield, but he hopes the Broncos can quickly regain their seat at the top table.

"It proves how competitive it has been this year but at the end of the day the worst team has to go down and that's us, regardless of how many wins we've got," said Pitts.

"It's just devastating but I'm so proud of the efforts. What we've done this year is quite remarkable.

"Hopefully it's a stepping stone for London rugby league to work hard to get back here."