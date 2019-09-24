London Broncos head coach Danny Ward signs new two-year deal

Danny Ward has signed a new deal with London Broncos

London Broncos head coach Danny Ward has reiterated his commitment to the club following their relegation from Super League by signing a new two-year contract.

The former Leeds prop forward, who joined the Broncos as a player in 2008, guided them to promotion from the Championship in his first season as head coach and took their survival fight to the last day of the season, when they suffered relegation on points difference.

Ward defied most expectations by guiding the Londoners to 10 wins from their 29 matches and his achievements were recognised with his appointment as an assistant to Great Britain coach Wayne Bennett ahead of the end-of-season tour Down Under.

Broncos were relegated back to the Championship on the last day of the season

Ward said: "I am very happy to extend my contract with Broncos and a big thanks to the gaffer, David Hughes, for putting faith in me again.

"London is our home and I am truly privileged to coach RL in the greatest city in the world. What a job!

"It has been an incredible journey so far, suffering incredible highs and lows along the way, with a fantastic bunch of players and performance staff and I am really looking forward to next season and the challenges that come our way."

Broncos chairman Hughes said: "Danny is almost a Londoner now and has done incredible things with the squad here in the capital.

"You can tell by the way the boys play that they have a huge respect for him and he has instilled a togetherness here that is second to none.

"I am delighted that he has decide to stay here for another two years and I have every confidence that he and his backroom team will be working harder than ever to get us back to Super League as soon as possible."