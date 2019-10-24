Hul KR sign Joe Keyes, Rowan Milnes, Elliot Minchella, Matty Storton and Anesu Mudoti

Joe Keyes is among the Bradford players who is joining Hull KR

Hull KR have completed a dramatic swoop for five players from cash-strapped Bradford.

Rovers say they have paid a substantial fee to the Championship club for half-backs Joe Keyes and Rowan Milnes, back-rowers Elliot Minchella and Matty Storton, and prop forward Anesu Mudoti, who have all signed three-year contracts with the Super League club.

The deal - believed to be worth around £100,000 - will help Bradford pay off some of their creditors following their takeover earlier this week and add considerable depth to Hull KR coach Tony Smith's squad, following their brush with relegation in 2019.

Smith had already signed 12 players for 2020, including Bradford winger Ethan Ryan.

Smith said: "We are delighted to have these five players on board and it was important that the deal benefited both clubs.

Hull KR coach Tony Smith says the deal will benefit Bradford as well

"To add young, ambitious and talented players is what we are striving to achieve and each of these signings are exactly that.

"The additions give us depth and choice in positions, which in turn gives us competition for places.

"To have people in-form and playing well is an important part of our strategy for next year."

As part of the agreement, 20-year-old Milnes will be loaned back to the Bulls for the 2020 season, along with another as-yet-unnamed Rovers player.

Smith added: "The considerable fee involved, including loaning Milnes back to Bradford as well as one of our own players, shows that we are committed into helping Bradford remain sustainable in their ongoing rebuilding process.

"We all want to see a successful Bradford team and give them every chance of achieving their goals in 2020."

Bradford spokesman and shareholder Mark Sawyer, who is also chairman of Dewsbury, said: "It's always difficult when players leave your club, who you don't want to leave.

"They are going to Super League. We have had offers from clubs below Super League, but they have been turned down.

"It's going to be a blow to supporters but it now gives us the opportunity to begin recruiting heavily."