Zak Hardaker hails Great Britain head coach Wayne Bennett's influence

Zak Hardaker is enjoying working with Wayne Bennett again

Zak Hardaker is relishing working under Wayne Bennett again following his surprise call-up to the Great Britain team.

The Wigan Warriors full-back is set to play his first international game for two years when the Lions face Tonga on Saturday, having last featured in England's mid-season Test against Samoa in 2017.

Bennett named Hardaker at centre in the 30-10 win and he is set to reprise that role against the Tongans, along with being delighted to have the opportunity to pick the Australian's brains again.

"He's a great character, he's got really good people skills and just wants what's best for the boys and the team," Hardaker said.

"His demands are quite high, but that's what you expect on the international stage.

"To work under Wayne Bennett again and get something out of his mind is always good."

Hardaker's call-up for the Lions' winter tour, which includes two Tests against New Zealand and one against Papua New Guinea as well, came as a shock due to him not being named in either the England or Great Britain elite performance squads earlier this year.

Zak Hardaker tackles Sam Kasiano during England's clash with Samoa in 2017

But the 28-year-old's form for Wigan during the 2019 season, having sat out the previous year due to a ban for failing a drugs test, impressed Bennett enough to earn a spot in the 24-man squad.

Hardaker and the rest of the players who were not involved in England's World Cup Nines campaign linked up with those who featured at Sydney's Bankwest Stadium earlier this week, with the focus now firmly on the Test against Tonga.

"I'm feeling really good," Hardaker said. "The first few days were just watching the boys get to grips with it and getting into the Great Britain mood.

"It was a bit strange at first because it was half England boys and half Great Britain, but we've all come together as one.

"Everyone is really on board and we're looking forward to the Test at the weekend, and the three after that."