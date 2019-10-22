Tui Lolohea handed Tonga start for Great Britain clash

Tui Lolohea will line up for Tonga against Great Britain on Saturday

Tui Lolohea will line up against Great Britain for Tonga in Hamilton on Saturday, fresh from appearing for Salford Red Devils in the Super League Grand Final.

Lolohea, who enjoyed a new lease of life following his mid-season move from Leeds Rhinos, was a key member of the Tongan team that reached the 2017 World Cup semi-finals and flew out to Auckland in June for the Test against New Zealand.

The side also includes Warrington Wolves second row Ben Murdoch-Masila and Hull FC's new signing Manu Ma'u, but Leeds centre Konrad Hurrell is set to miss out.

Kristian Woolf, who is delaying his arrival at St Helens after being restored as head coach, is able to field a virtual full-strength side for their first-ever match against the Lions.

NRL stars Andrew Fifita, Ata Hingano and Michael Jennings are all available after missing the mid-season defeat by the Kiwis due to injury.

The team is called a Tonga Invitational XIII because of a legal dispute with the old Tonga Rugby League governing body, but the game has been given official Test match status by the International Rugby League.

Team

Tonga Invitational XIII: William Hopoate, David Fusitu'a, Michael Jennings, Kotoni Staggs, Daniel Tupou, Tui Lolohea, Ata Hingano, Andrew Fifita, Siliva Havili, Sio Siua Taukeiaho, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Manu Ma'u, Jason Taumalolo.

Interchange (from): Sione Katoa, Addin Fonua-Blake, John Asiata, Sitili Tupouniua, Junior Tatola, Konrad Hurrell, Tesi Niu.