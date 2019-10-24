Catalans Dragons and Warrington Wolves fined for crowd trouble in Super League match

Catalans and Warrington have been fined after crowd trouble marred their meeting in August

Catalans Dragons and Warrington Wolves have been fined for the crowd trouble that marred their Super League match in Perpignan in August.

The Dragons won the game 30-10 but had former Wigan duo Sam Tomkins and Michael McIlorum sent off following a brawl just before the final hooter and worse was to follow when fighting broke out in the stands.

Television replays showed Warrington fans trying to climb into the hospitality area at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, with items being thrown.

Super League and the Rugby Football League launched a joint investigation into the ugly scenes and on Thursday delivered their verdict.

The Dragons have been fined £27,500 and Warrington £15,000 after both clubs acknowledged the events brought the game into disrepute.

The Catalans' fine, which is higher to reflect their responsibility as hosts, also includes £1,000 suspended from 2018 in relation to a fixture against St Helens while £10,000 of it has been suspended until the end of the 2021 season.

The French club must also pay two-thirds of the costs of the investigation.

The Wolves will pay for the remaining third of the costs, with £5,000 of their fine suspended until the end of 2021.

The RFL say the Dragons' matchday planning and stewarding provision was deemed inadequate and their response to incidents unsatisfactory.

Karen Moorhouse, RFL chief regulatory officer, said: "The behaviour of some of the supporters at this fixture was completely unacceptable and has no place in rugby league.

"Importantly, both Catalans Dragons and Warrington Wolves have accepted that, and committed themselves to taking positive steps in response.

"All clubs have a responsibility to ensure that everybody who comes into a stadium can enjoy the game - that is a key part of our Enjoy the Game campaign, which promotes a welcoming and enjoyable experience for everyone at rugby league, wherever it is played and whatever their role.

"This incident was highly unusual, in a game which has always taken pride in the behaviour of the vast majority of rugby league supporters, and the family traditions it has encouraged.

Sam Tomkins (pictured) and Michael McIlorum were both sent off for Catalans before fights broke out in the crowd

"However, we are aware that it was not the only disappointing off-field incident in the 2019 season and it is important we are not complacent in that regard.

"We will be working with clubs to reinforce the importance of the Enjoy the Game campaign during the off-season."

Tomkins and McIlorum were banned for three and two matches respectively for their part in the brawl and team-mate Kenny Edwards was charged but later cleared of crowd incitement.

Warrington say they have issued two banning orders as a result of the incident in Perpignan and that additional sanctions have been put in place to ensure there is no repeat.

Wolves chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick said: "The club fully accepts the RFL's decision in this matter. We have, and will, continue to take the necessary steps to ensure an incident of a similar nature does not occur again."