Steve McNamara signs new three-year Catalans Dragons deal

Steve McNamarawill stay as coach of Catalans Dragons for the next three years

Former England boss Steve McNamara has signed a new three-year contract as coach of Catalans Dragons.

The 48-year-old joined the Perpignan club in the summer of 2017 and guided them to their first-ever silverware in 2018 with their Challenge Cup triumph.

McNamara still had another 12 months left on his initial contract but will now remain at the Gilbert Brutus Stadium until at least the end of 2022.

"I am delighted to extend my contract with the Dragons," he said. "We are a unique club and it is an honour to be the head coach for the next three seasons.

"The ambition of the club to improve all areas of our organisation has made this an easy decision for me to accept.

"I am driven to lead the team to more success after getting our first ever trophy in 2018.

"I along with the rest of the staff will work extremely hard and strive for the improvements that are needed for us to achieve this."

McNamara, who was coach of England from 2010-15, spent three-and-a-half years working as an assistant in the NRL with Sydney Roosters and New Zealand Warriors before returning to Super League.

The Catalans have also extended the contracts of assistant coach Eamon O'Carroll, head of performance Richard Hunwicks, head of medical Rob Parkinson and manager Alex Chan.

Dragons chairman Bernard Guasch said: "Offering new contracts to Steve and his staff was an obvious decision for the club.

"He has been part of a process of structuring and improving the whole organisation at the club since his arrival and we want to work with him on the long term.

"We appreciate the commitment and determination of Steve, qualities shared by all the staff members around him and we totally trust them."