What to watch in rugby league's Boxing Day clashes

Leeds return to action at Headingley against Wakefield on Boxing Day

The Christmas period brings with it several Boxing Day hit-outs for teams as preparations start to ramp up for the 2020 rugby league season.

At Headingley, Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity meet in the long-standing festive clash. Elsewhere, Castleford Tigers tackle Bradford Bulls, while Championship neighbours Dewsbury Rams and Batley Bulldogs renew their rivalry.

Here, we run the rule over what to watch out for in those clashes…

Gale to make Leeds bow

Luke Gale will pull on a Leeds shirt for the first time when they host Wakefield

Luke Gale is due to set foot on a rugby pitch for the first time since October 5, 2018 and he will be wearing the colours of the club he played for as an up-and-coming youngster when he does.

The 31-year-old came through the ranks as part of Leeds Rhinos' academy team, but made his professional debut with part-timers Doncaster in 2007. A career which then took in spells with Harlequins RL, Bradford Bulls and Castleford Tigers has now brought him full circle, though.

Half-back Gale will make his full Leeds debut 12 years after leaving the club when they take on Wakefield Trinity in the now-traditional Boxing Day challenge at Headingley and it will be a welcome return to action after missing the entire 2019 season due to a ruptured Achilles.

He is not the only new face due to be on show for the Rhinos, with former Huddersfield Giants pair Kruise Leeming and Alex Mellor due to be in action too as Richard Agar gets set for his first full campaign since being appointed Leeds head coach on a permanent basis.

Richard Agar has named his team for the @wetherbywhaler Festive Challenge on Boxing Day at Emerald Headingley, kick off 11.30am

Book your ticket now at https://t.co/5Ly9s1IdTg starting at just £15 for members if pre-purchased and £5 for juniors

Agar's opposite number Chris Chester still has some lingering injury issues with front-line players to contend with, but has vowed to name as strong a side as possible.

That will include the returning Jay Pitts, who last played for Wakefield 10 years ago, and his fellow former London Broncos player Alex Walker.

New Tiger Richardson aims to roar

Danny Richardson begins the next chapter of his career on Boxing Day when Castleford Tigers welcome Championship side Bradford Bulls to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

A frustrating 2019 season which saw Richardson reduced to little more than a bit-part role as St Helens stormed to the Super League title, having played every game and been included in the Dream Team the previous year, ended with the half-back moving to pastures new.

Danny Richardson is set for a fresh start at Castleford

The 23-year-old is one of five new players in line to feature for the Tigers when they take on the former Super League champions, along with Sosaia Feki, George Griffin, Derrell Olpherts and Tyla Hepi, and is keen to seize the opportunity to play regularly again.

"Last year was a bit of a waste of a year for myself," Richardson told the Yorkshire Post. "I didn't play many games and I don't feel like I got much out of it.

"When the opportunity came to come here and play every week and to really improve as a player and play under (Castleford head coach) Daryl (Powell), I jumped at the chance."

Bradford, meanwhile, are again rebuilding after an off-season of turmoil and are preparing to ground-share Dewsbury Rams' Tetley's Stadium in 2020 after leaving Odsal.

Rivals clash to honour Powell's memory

It's time to build up to our boxing day fixture against the @BatleyRLFC. @RogerTRam is keeping an eye on Battler the Bulldog.



Make sure you join us at the Tetley's Stadium boxing day.

December 27 marks 21 years since the tragic death of Roy Powell, one of the most respected and well-liked players of his era, aged just 33.

Batley Bulldogs was just one of the clubs where the former Great Britain forward made a big impact, helping them claim the Trans-Pennine Cup in 1998 with a victory over Oldham, and his memory will be honoured again when they face Heavy Woollen Derby rivals Dewsbury on Boxing Day.

The Bulldogs are the current holders of the Roy Powell Trophy, having defeated the Rams 16-10 in last year's match at Mount Pleasant, and now head across the hill to defend the prize against their nearest and dearest.

It marks the first match as Batley head coach for former player Craig Lingard, who succeeds Matt Diskin after three seasons in charge for the ex-Super League star.