Super League 2020: Castleford Tigers, Catalans Dragons, Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC team guide

Castleford and Hull FC both have Super League play-off ambitions in 2020

In the first of our three-part team guide to the 2020 Super League season, we take a look at Castleford Tigers, Catalans Dragons, Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC...

Castleford Tigers

Daryl Powell and Castleford reached the play-offs in 2019

Coach: Daryl Powell.

Captain: Michael Shenton.

2019 finish: Fifth.

2019 leading scorers: Tries - James Clare 15; Points - Peter Mata'utia 121.

Ground: The Mend-A-Hose Jungle (12,000 capacity).

In: Sosaia Feki (Cronulla Sharks), George Griffin, Derrell Olpherts (both Salford Red Devils), Tyla Hepi (Toulouse Olympique), Danny Richardson (St Helens).

Out: Luke Gale (Leeds Rhinos), Mitch Clark (Wigan Warriors), Jamie Ellis, Greg Minikin, Will Maher (all Hull KR), Cory Aston, Tuoyo Egodo (both London Broncos), Chris Clarkson (York City Knights), Kieran Gill (Newcastle Thunder).

Danny Richardson has moved to Castleford from St Helens

One to watch: Danny Richardson. Having left St Helens where his opportunities were limited in 2019, the half-back will be aiming to prove his worth as he steps into the shoes of Luke Gale. The Tigers are confident of big things from a youthful partnership of Richardson and the exciting Jake Trueman.

Barrie McDermott's view: "The Tigers have been play-off regulars in recent seasons under Daryl Powell, but so far major silverware has eluded them and they will be eager to change that in 2020.

"They missed Luke Gale, who was ruled out for the entire season due to injury, in 2019 and he has now moved on to Leeds, but in his place they have recruited Danny Richardson from St Helens and how he links up with the ever-evolving talent of Jake Trueman will be crucial to Cas' chances.

"Powell's Tigers team are respected for their expansive, attacking approach and two of their other new signings who could really benefit from that are former Cronulla Sharks winger Sosaia Feki and Derrell Olpherts, who was a key member of the Salford team which reached last year's Grand Final.

"Tyla Hepi, who has signed from Championship side Toulouse Olympique, could be a surprise package as well. However, they do not have a huge squad so injuries will be a big determining factor for Cas.

"A lot of their rivals with eyes on the play-offs have recruited strongly over the winter as well and I fear they might just miss out on a place in the top five this time around."

Catalans Dragons

Steve McNamara and Catalans have their sights on a play-off place in 2020

Coach: Steve McNamara.

Captain: Remi Casty.

2019 finish: Seventh.

2019 leading scorers: Tries - Fouad Yaha 13; Points - Sam Tomkins 189.

Ground: Stade Gilbert Brutus (11,800 capacity).

In: James Maloney (Penrith Panthers), Joel Tomkins, Josh Drinkwater (both Hull KR), Tom Davies (Wigan Warriors), Jordan Dezaria, Gavin Marguerite (both Toulouse Olympique).

Out: Greg Bird (retired), Jodie Broughton (Halifax), Tony Gigot (released), Kenny Edwards (Huddersfield Giants), Matty Smith (Widnes Vikings), Brayden Wiliame (St George Illawarra Dragons).

James Maloney is one of the early Man of Steel favourites

One to watch: James Maloney. An Australia international and a member of the New South Wales team which won last year's State of Origin series, the half-back is among the early favourites to win the Man of Steel award and his game-management will be key for Catalans.

Brian Carney's view: "Catalans have got a new half-back partnership as Josh Drinkwater comes back to the club after a successful first stint and he pairs up with probably the best game-manager the competition will have in James Maloney.

"I don't think anybody will touch them when it comes to that. They're going to have an on-field general like no other, so control for Catalans won't be a problem. What might be an issue is somebody who is a point of difference in attack.

"They had Kenny Edwards and Tony Gigot last year, but both of those have gone and I want to see who is going to be the player who breaks other teams open. Through Maloney, Drinkwater, Sam Tomkins and Michael McIlorum they'll be able to manage themselves in big games strategically, but who's going to be able to break a game open?

"But all of the ingredients are there and they're a team which probably does need to deliver in the league."

Huddersfield Giants

Simon Woolford will aim for more consistent performances from Huddersfield in 2020

Coach: Simon Woolford.

Captain: Aidan Sezer.

2019 finish: 10th.

2019 leading scorers: Tries - Jermaine McGillvary 17; Points - Oliver Russell 79.

Ground: John Smith's Stadium (24,169 capacity).

In: Aidan Sezer (Canberra), Ashton Golding, Owen Trout (both Leeds), James Gavet (Newcastle Knights), Kenny Edwards (Catalans).

Out: Alex Mellor, Kruise Leeming (both Leeds Rhinos), Scott Grix (Halifax), Sebastine Ikahihifo (Salford Red Devils, loan), Dale Ferguson (Featherstone Rovers), Matt Frawley (Canberra Raiders).

Aidan Sezer will skipper Huddersfield in 2020

One to watch: Aidan Sezer. The fact he was named captain by head coach Simon Woolford soon after arriving at the Giants shows how highly-regarded the former Canberra Raiders half-back is and Sezer will be looked upon to provide some spark to Huddersfield's attack in 2020.

Phil Clarke's view: "Last January, I had the Giants as play-off contenders but they were a bit lucky to avoid relegation. I expected them to get better value from Akuila Uate and they need far more than the five tries he scored in 2019 if they are to feature in the top half of the table.

"They also need to start games stronger. If you take a look at the first 20 minutes of all their games in 2019, you will see that they conceded a total of 36 tries and managed to score just 19 in that same quarter.

"It is as though they have put all of their chips on No. 7 on the rugby league roulette wheel in signing Aidan Sezer and if it does not come up they are in trouble. Still, life is a gamble and I can see why they have gone for a new playmaker.

"Their defence is reasonable, they don't miss that many tackles, but they need to find a way to score more tries. I am not sure if it was a lack of ambition or pace, but they seemed to play very conservatively in most games and may need to take some more risks in possession this year.

"They have done well at creating a pathway for their young players into the first-team and I am told that Jordan Paga is one to watch out for in 2020."

Hull FC

Lee Radford has strengthened Hull FC's pack over the winter

Coach: Lee Radford.

Captain: Danny Houghton.

2019 finish: Sixth.

2019 leading scorers: Tries - Ratu Naulago 13; Points - Marc Sneyd 223.

Ground: KCOM Stadium (25,586 capacity).

In: Ligi Sao (New Zealand Warriors), Manu Ma'u (Paramatta Eels), Josh Jones (Salford Red Devils), Adam Swift (St Helens), Mahe Fonua (Wests Tigers), Jordan Johnstone (Widnes Vikings), Joe Cator (Leigh Centurions).

Out: Sika Manu, Mark Minichiello, Micky Paea (all retired), Jez Litten, Dean Hadley (both Hull KR), Joe Westerman (Wakefield Trinity), Danny Washbrook (York City Knights), Jack Logan (Doncaster), Levy Nzoungou (Bradford Bulls, via Albi), Chris Green (Wakefield Trinity), Lewis Bienek, Cameron Scott (both Leigh Centurions, loan).

Josh Jones will be eager to carry on where he left off in 2019 after joining Hull FC

One to watch: Josh Jones. Manu Ma'u - nicknamed 'the Tongan Terminator' - has grabbed most of the headlines for Hull in terms of their new recruits, but fellow forward Jones was a vital component of Salford Red Devils' success in 2019 and could have a big impact at the KCOM Stadium too.

Terry O'Connor's view: "This is probably the strongest Hull FC squad I've seen for many years and the target within their group must be to win some silverware this year - maybe even finish top of Super League.

"Can they be the most consistent week in, week out? We'll have to wait and see, but I reckon Lee Radford has done a decent job there and, with the squad he's got now, he's put himself under a bit of pressure.

"They had talent in the spine last year, but you look at the power they've got with the recruitment from the NRL and Josh Jones, they look formidable.

"They've probably signed the scariest player in rugby league as well in Manu Ma'u. I think if I looked at him in the tunnel, I'd pull a hamstring walking out onto the pitch!

"They're not only big, skilful and powerful, but they're intimidating too and I think that's why Lee has assembled that side."