Luke Thompson to leave St Helens for NRL side Canterbury Bulldogs at end of season

Luke Thompson was the man of the match in St Helens' Grand Final victory in October

Luke Thompson will leave St Helens when his contract expires at the end of the 2020 season and join Canterbury Bulldogs.

Saints confirmed that Thompson, who was the man of the match in the Grand Final in October, will be heading to Australia after the conclusion of the current Super League campaign.

Saints chairman Eamonn McManus said: "We were informed last week that Luke has decided to join Canterbury Bulldogs next season.

Warrington Wolves vs St Helens Live on

"We accept and totally respect Luke's decision and wish him nothing but success in his career and in his life. We are absolutely sure that he will be absolutely committed to the club and to his team-mates for the rest of this season.

"There's no hiding from the fact that this is a bitter disappointment to all of us as Luke has been connected to the club since the age of 11 and has developed into an absolute top player at 24 years old.

"If ever he decides to return to England and to Super League then there would be a red carpet waiting for him at St Helens."

Thompson is a product of the Saints Academy having been at the club since the age of 11 and has so far made 158 appearances, scoring 25 tries.

He has won three League Leaders' Shields - in 2014, 2018 and 2019 - as well as two Super League Grand Final rings in 2014 and more recently in 2019 - in a game which he took home the Harry Sunderland Trophy.