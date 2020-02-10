Hull FC forward Chris Satae suspended for three matches for late tackle in derby

Hull FC forward Chris Satae played in his side's 25-16 win against Hull KR on Friday

Hull FC forward Chris Satae has been banned for three games for a late tackle.

Satae was charged with a grade C offence by the Rugby Football League's match review panel following an incident in the Hull derby on Friday.

2:31 Hull FC battled to a hard-fought 25-16 win over city rivals Hull KR to earn Lee Radford his 100th victory as head coach Hull FC battled to a hard-fought 25-16 win over city rivals Hull KR to earn Lee Radford his 100th victory as head coach

Detailing the reason for taking action, the charge sheet states: "A defending player makes contact with an opponent after the ball has been released by an opponent in a vulnerable position which causes excessive flexion to the head, neck or spinal column."

Salford half-back Kevin Brown was charged with a grade A dangerous contact offence from his side's win over Toronto but avoided any further action.

The panel issued cautions to St Helens forward Matty Lees and Wigan prop Ethan Havard.