Rugby League News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Video
  • Pundits
  • Competitions
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet

Hull FC forward Chris Satae suspended for three matches for late tackle in derby

Last Updated: 10/02/20 1:45pm

Hull FC forward Chris Satae played in his side's 25-16 win against Hull KR on Friday
Hull FC forward Chris Satae played in his side's 25-16 win against Hull KR on Friday

Hull FC forward Chris Satae has been banned for three games for a late tackle.

Satae was charged with a grade C offence by the Rugby Football League's match review panel following an incident in the Hull derby on Friday.
2:31
Hull FC battled to a hard-fought 25-16 win over city rivals Hull KR to earn Lee Radford his 100th victory as head coach
Hull FC battled to a hard-fought 25-16 win over city rivals Hull KR to earn Lee Radford his 100th victory as head coach

Detailing the reason for taking action, the charge sheet states: "A defending player makes contact with an opponent after the ball has been released by an opponent in a vulnerable position which causes excessive flexion to the head, neck or spinal column."

Also See:

Salford half-back Kevin Brown was charged with a grade A dangerous contact offence from his side's win over Toronto but avoided any further action.

The panel issued cautions to St Helens forward Matty Lees and Wigan prop Ethan Havard.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK