Super League: Round 6 team of the week

Leeds' Robert Lui earns a place in our team of the week

We dig into the Opta statistics and pick our combined XIII from the players who shone during Round 6 of the 2020 Super League season...

1. Jamie Shaul (Hull FC)

The full-back was a constant running threat for the Black and Whites as they got back to winning ways with a thrilling golden-point victory away to Wakefield Trinity on Friday.

Shaul covered an incredible 175 metres on 19 carries, made two initial breaks and one supported break, and capped his display off with a try.

2. Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity)

The winger showed more signs he is getting back to his best after a 2019 season disrupted by injury, although his efforts were not enough to help prevent Wakefield being edged out 27-26.

Johnstone scored two tries, made 100 metres and one initial break, along with coming up with one offload for the hosts.

3. Jake Wardle (Huddersfield Giants)

Wardle's long-range, second-half try was the highlight of the match and helped Huddersfield record a memorable 12-10 victory away to reigning Super League champions St Helens.

Along with that, the centre carried for a total of 160 metres and made one initial break.

4. Israel Folau (Catalans Dragons)

His signing may have aroused plenty of controversy, but the Australian has quickly settled into life in the Catalans' back line and was an important part of Saturday's victory at home to Salford Red Devils.

Folau made 114 metres from 16 carries, got away four quick play-the-balls, came up with one offload and provided an assist for one of his side's tries.

5. Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

Just the one try for the Wigan winger this week, but he still stood out for the hosts as they overcame Hull Kingston Rovers on Sunday.

Along with his score, Marshall covered 142 metres on 13 carries, made four initial breaks and got three quick play-the-balls away as well.

6. Robert Lui (Leeds Rhinos)

Along with half-back partner Luke Gale, Lui ran in two tries for Leeds during the 66-12 win over Toronto Wolfpack and picked up the man-of-the-match award as well.

The 30-year-old recorded some eye-catching statistics too, making 122 metres from 15 carries and making three initial breaks too.

7. Jackson Hastings (Wigan Warriors)

Hastings led the way with two tries for Wigan as they defeated Hull KR 30-16 at the DW Stadium on Sunday.

Last year's Man of Steel made one initial break, one supported break, provided an assist and made 82 metres with the ball in hand during the match as well.

8. Chris Hill (Warrington Wolves)

The Warrington skipper led from the front as the hosts triumphed 9-8 in a thrilling encounter with Castleford Tigers on Friday evening.

Hill carried for 163 metres from 17 carries, produced two offloads and made 36 tackles with a 100 per cent success rate.

9. Brad Dwyer (Leeds Rhinos)

The hooker produced another lively display for the Rhinos as they overwhelmed Toronto in Super League's Thursday night game.

Along with scoring a try, Dwyer was on hand to provide an assist too and made 78 metres carrying the ball, including two initial breaks.

10. Sam Kasiano (Catalans Dragons)

Kasiano made a huge impact from the replacements' bench as Catalans continued their strong start to the season with a victory at home to Salford.

The prop made 166 metres from 13 carries, including one initial break, offloaded twice and managed to get away three quick play-the-balls.

11. Matt Whitley (Catalans Dragons)

Two tries in the first half from the second row helped set the Dragons on their way to victory over the Red Devils, helping banish the memories of last year's 46-0 defeat by the visitors.

Whitley put in an important defensive shift for his team as well, making 29 tackles during the match.

12. Josh Jones (Hull FC)

Jones has quickly adapted to life at Hull following his switch from Salford over the winter and played an important role in his side's win on Friday night.

The match against Wakefield saw the second row carry for 116 metres, make three offloads and provide assists for two of Hull's tries.

13. Michael Lawrence (Huddersfield Giants)

The long-serving loose forward was immense in defence for the Giants as they defeated St Helens at Totally Wicked Stadium, making 56 tackles during the match.

Lawrence was at the forefront for Huddersfield with the ball in hand as well, making 100 metres from 16 carries during the match.