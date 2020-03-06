St Helens 10-12 Huddersfield Giants: Jake Wardle try helps visitors stun champions

Jake Wardle got the crucial try for Huddersfield against St Helens

Jake Wardle's second-half try helped Huddersfield Giants upset Super League champions St Helens with a 12-10 win at Totally Wicked Stadium.

Giants centre Wardle scored the only try with 16 minutes remaining, and Aidan Sezer stepped up to add a tricky conversion which edged the visitors into a winning position.

Even St Helens, a team famed for their ability to snatch victories at the death, could not find a way through some desperate defence, a feat made all the more impressive given Huddersfield suffered injuries in the first half to Lee Gaskell and Ukuma Ta'ai.

Beaten for the first time this season by Wigan Warriors a week ago, Huddersfield lost their St Helens-born stand-off Gaskell after only three minutes.

But it was Simon Woolford's side who were to score the game's first points as a Sezer kick to the corner was spilled and Adam O'Brien was on hand to touch down in the seventh minute. Former Canberra Raiders player Sezer also added the conversion.

Saints were soon level as a perfectly-timed pass from Theo Fages was taken at speed by Luke Thompson, who proved unstoppable from close range, Tommy Makinson adding the conversion.

The reigning champions took the lead in the 22nd minute as Morgan Knowles was quickest to react to a Jonny Lomax grubber kick to the Giants in-goal, though Makinson was unable to convert.

Huddersfield's hopes suffered a further blow when they lost another player to injury, with Ta'ai having to be helped off with four minutes of the first half remaining.

The home side dominated the early stages of the second half and spurned several clear chances to score, but the Giants' defence held firm and they silenced the home fans with 16 minutes remaining.

Wardle broke clear and won the race to the try-line to level the scores, and Sezer then stepped up to land the conversion, edging the Giants into a two-point lead.

In the closing stages, St Helens tried everything they knew to find a way through the Huddersfield rearguard, but they were continually frustrated by some outstanding defence.