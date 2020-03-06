Warrington Wolves 9-8 Castleford Tigers: Blake Austin snatches victory with drop goal

2:41 Watch highlights as Blake Austin slotted a late drop goal to give Warrington a one-point win over Castleford on Friday night. Watch highlights as Blake Austin slotted a late drop goal to give Warrington a one-point win over Castleford on Friday night.

Blake Austin landed a last-gasp drop goal to snatch a 9-8 victory for Warrington Wolves at home to Castleford Tigers in Friday’s Super League clash at the Halliwell Jones Stadium

An unconverted try from Tom Lineham saw Warrington lead 4-2 at half time after Danny Richardson had kicked the visitors in front with a penalty from close range.

Castleford edged ahead after the break with a penalty try, only for Stefan Ratchford to draw the home side on level terms with a 59th-minute penalty.

Ben Murdoch-Masila tries to find a way through the Castleford defence

The teams then conspired to miss five drop goal attempts between them in the closing stages as the tension rose, but Austin slotted over the match-winner inside the final minute to preserve his side's unbeaten home record.

The Wolves and their coach Steve Price went into the game under huge pressure following their indifferent start to the season and their 36-0 humbling by Leeds Rhinos seven days previously, but they responded excellently to snatch a thrilling win and get their season back on track.

There were three changes to the Warrington side as Danny Walker, Jake Mamo and Sitaleki Akauola replaced Luther Burrell, Matt Davis and Luis Johnson.

Castleford made two changes from the side that won at Hull KR, with Turner and Jesse Sene-Lefao coming into the side in place of the injured Liam Watts and James Clare.

Castleford's Derrell Olpherts is tackled by Warrington's Gareth Widdop

The opening 40 minutes were a real arm wrestle of a contest played out in front of watching England coach Shaun Wane, with defences very much on top and scoring opportunities at a real premium.

It was no surprise that the deadlock was broken with a penalty when Richardson booted over a simple effort after Keanan Brand was penalised for a high tackle.

A run of five penalties in succession against the Wolves resulted in a team warning issued by referee Robert Hicks but the home side's defence still managed to hold firm despite plenty of possession in favour of the Tigers.

The one moment of real quality in the half brought the only try of the opening 40 minutes when a superb pass from Ben Currie allowed Toby King to send winger Lineham clear to finish with a spectacular dive in the corner.

Blake Austin celebrates with Gareth Widdop after kicking the game-winning drop goal

Ratchford's touchline conversion attempt hit the post which meant Warrington took a 4-2 lead into the break.

An early second-half penalty from Ratchford edged his side a further two points ahead, but when Lineham spilled a high kick close to his own line moments later it gave the Tigers an excellent position on which they capitalised.

A superb pass from Michael Shenton gave Turner the space to go for the corner, but he was denied by a high tackle from Brand which saw the winger put a foot in touch. After review by the video referee Liam Moore, the Tigers were awarded a penalty try.

It also gave Richardson an easy conversion from in front of the posts to give his side an 8-6 lead, but a further Ratchford penalty on the hour mark tied things up at 8-8.

Daryl Clark came off the bench to add some zip to the Wolves and had a try ruled out for a double movement, and in a frantic finale Austin, Gareth Widdop, Jake Trueman and Richardson - twice - missed drop goal attempts before Austin hit the winning one-pointer.

Match reaction

Man of the match Toby King said Warrington were in desperate need of their victory over Castleford.

Daryl Powell said Castleford's loss to Warrington was one of their 'gutsiest efforts'.