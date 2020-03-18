Coronavirus: Eight at Leeds Rhinos in self-isolation

Leeds Rhinos' game against Catalans Dragons on Saturday was postponed when a Rhinos player reported symptoms consistent with coronavirus

Leeds have confirmed eight members of the first-team squad and backroom team are self-isolating after displaying symptoms of possible coronavirus.

The Rugby Football League has announced that all matches, from the top flight to community clubs, are suspended until April 3 because of the pandemic.

Saturday's scheduled Super League fixture in Perpignan between Catalans Dragons and Leeds was postponed following confirmation an unnamed Rhinos' players was put into self-isolation. Tests later were returned negative for the virus.

Leeds Rhinos director of rugby Kevin Sinfield led the club's rugby department in an early-morning meeting on Tuesday, with a statement during the evening later confirming the medical update.

The club said in a statement: "Leeds Rhinos director of rugby Kevin Sinfield has confirmed that eight members of the first-team squad and backroom team are currently in self-isolation after showing symptoms of possible coronavirus."

The suspension of the Super League fixture list will have a significant impact on the structure of the remainder of the season.

A full two rounds of league action will be lost and there is a major doubt over the Coral Challenge Cup sixth-round ties which are due to be played on the weekend of April 4-5.

Some clubs are already behind with fixtures due to postponements caused by the Cup and by Storm Ciara while Catalans Dragons also have games against St Helens and Leeds to re-arrange after they fell victim to the World Club Challenge and coronavirus respectively.