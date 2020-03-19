LISTEN: Golden Point podcast special with Jon Wilkin and Mark Flanagan

Jon Wilkin and Mark Flanagan reveal how their lives on and off the field have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak

Toronto Wolfpack's Jon Wilkin and Salford Red Devils' Mark Flanagan join us for a special edition of the Golden Point.

Earlier this week, the Super League duo spoke to Sky Sports News reporter Fraser Dainton about the impact the coronavirus outbreak is having for them on and off the field.

Both have felt the impact on the playing side due to the Super League season being suspended, but there have also been repercussions for the coffee shop business the pair run in Manchester.

Wilkin explains how his scheduled knee surgery has been put back as well, while Flanagan talks about why he is optimistic rugby league will be able to ride out this period.

The pair discuss what they would do if they were forced to self-isolate as well.