Friday's NRL wrap: Cowboys, Panthers and Broncos victorious

We round up Thursday and Friday's action from the NRL as Australia's top domestic competition continues behind closed doors during the coronavirus outbreak...

Canterbury Bulldogs 16-24 North Queensland Cowboys

Jason Taumalolo scored a try en route to setting a new NRL record for number of metres gained by a forward as the Cowboys triumphed away to the Bulldogs in the Round 2 opener on Thursday.

The match played behind closed doors at ANZ Stadium saw Tonga international Taumalolo rack up 345 metres, breaking Steve Price's benchmark of 323.

Lachlan Lewis finished off an early attack to put Canterbury ahead early on, but Coen Hess crashed over for the visitors who soon seized control of the contest.

Scott Drinkwater was next to cross, with Ben Hampton and Taumalolo following to put the Cowboys firmly in control at the break. Second-half tries from Renouf To'omaga and Christian Crighton were little consolation for the home side.

St George Illawarra Dragons 28-32 Penrith Panthers

Stephen Crichton scored the game-clinching try as a rousing second-half fightback from Penrith earned them a victory away to St George at the Jubilee Oval in Friday's first game.

Apisai Koroisau and Nathan Cleary put the visitors ahead with tries inside the first 15 minutes, but St George hit back through Matthew Duffy, former Catalans Dragons player Brayden Wiliame and Zac Lomax to lead at the break.

Brent Naden hit back for Penrith 11 minutes into the second half, only for Matthew Dufty and Corey Norman to restore the Dragons' advantage.

But tries from Viliame Kikau and interchange man Crichton saw Penrith snatch victory, while Cleary kicked all five conversion attempts and providing an assist to go with his try.

Brisbane Broncos 22-18 South Sydney Rabbitohs

A hat-trick of tries from Kotoni Staggs helped Brisbane to a 22-18 victory over a battling South Sydney side at Suncorp Stadium.

The 22-year-old opened the scoring for the hosts, with another unconverted try from Anthony Milford and Jamayne Isaako's successful penalty putting the Broncos 10-0 up.

The Rabbitohs hit back to lead 12-10 at half time though thanks to tries from Campbell Graham and Cody Walker, plus a conversion and a penalty from Adam Reynolds.

But two more tries from centre Staggs, both of which Isaako converted, put Brisbane on course for victory, although Alex Johnston's converted score kept Souths in the contest right to the end.