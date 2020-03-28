LISTEN: Golden Point daily podcast with rugby league fan and golf star Tommy Fleetwood

Top golfer Tommy Fleetwood joins the Sky Sports rugby league team for the first Golden Point daily

Sky Sports' rugby league experts come together for a special daily edition of the Golden Point podcast to talk about how they are coping during the coronavirus outbreak.

On this first episode, Brian Carney, Barrie McDemott and Jon Wells discuss how they are managing in isolation.

The trio also discuss which rugby league players they'd least like to be stuck with during a period on their own.

Plus, top golfer and rugby league fan Tommy Fleetwood stops by to talk about whether he thinks the Ryder Cup should be delayed.

Fleetwood gives us his tips on practising golf from home and talks about his relationship with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as well.