Rugby league: The week in social media
By Sky Sports Rugby League
Last Updated: 10/04/20 11:54am
With the rugby league season still suspended, we take a look at how various teams and players have been coping in isolation.We start with Jackson Hastings, with the Wigan Warriors half-back still showing off his rugby skills along with his football skills.
Or just go the regular from distance! Look forward to seeing some cool shots go in 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/fggOv6FBzF— Jackson Hastings (@JackoHastings) April 6, 2020
Had this little cheeky one too.. @LFC 🥴😂 pic.twitter.com/Ara7YFltG6— Jackson Hastings (@JackoHastings) April 6, 2020
He is not the only one showcasing his tricks though. Take it away Dylan Brown, of Parramatta Eels...
View this post on Instagram
Had to have a crack at one of the idols trick shots, dunno how he makes it look so easy 🥵 @quadecooper // Make sure everyone staying active - get outside throw the ball around, do some trick shots, tag us, have fun - most importantly stay safe! This didn’t take 101 goes I swear 😅😂
...not to mention Hastings' former Salford Red Devils team-mates and Castleford Tigers.
View this post on Instagram
Things to do while in isolation. -exercise ✅ -Stay at home challenge ✅ -Keepy upsies with toilet roll ✅ -next challenge??? 🤷🏾♂️ What you fans got for us? Go to @salfordreddevilsrlfc like & leave a comment on the latest post, & we’ll choose the next challenge for the team, or a specific player of your choice. If you want to try the challenge, remember to tag us & use #SalfordRedsStayHome We can get through this together. Be safe everyone.😊🙏🏾
Meanwhile, Melbourne Storm's Josh Addo-Carr seems to fancy himself as something of a magician.
That is when the fastest man in rugby league is not serenading us all.
Not to be out-done on the musical front, here's Warrington Wolves' Toby King.
In male grooming news, England international John Bateman has joined the growing ranks who've had an extreme self-isolation haircut...
...while New Zealand star Shaun Johnson has decided to change hair colour completely.
Looking for a way to keep in shape during isolation? How about this unique routine from Kalyn Ponga?
Or you could get some more practical advice from Mitchell Pearce.
Plenty of people are using this time to spend it with their families, including Sonny Bill Williams.
Finally, an important message from Rob Burrow.