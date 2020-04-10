Rugby league: The week in social media

Jackson Hastings has been showing off his skills on social media

With the rugby league season still suspended, we take a look at how various teams and players have been coping in isolation.

Or just go the regular from distance! Look forward to seeing some cool shots go in 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/fggOv6FBzF — Jackson Hastings (@JackoHastings) April 6, 2020

We start with Jackson Hastings, with the Wigan Warriors half-back still showing off his rugby skills along with his football skills.

He is not the only one showcasing his tricks though. Take it away Dylan Brown, of Parramatta Eels...

...not to mention Hastings' former Salford Red Devils team-mates and Castleford Tigers.

Meanwhile, Melbourne Storm's Josh Addo-Carr seems to fancy himself as something of a magician.

That is when the fastest man in rugby league is not serenading us all.

Not to be out-done on the musical front, here's Warrington Wolves' Toby King.

In male grooming news, England international John Bateman has joined the growing ranks who've had an extreme self-isolation haircut...

...while New Zealand star Shaun Johnson has decided to change hair colour completely.

Looking for a way to keep in shape during isolation? How about this unique routine from Kalyn Ponga?

Or you could get some more practical advice from Mitchell Pearce.

Plenty of people are using this time to spend it with their families, including Sonny Bill Williams.

Finally, an important message from Rob Burrow.