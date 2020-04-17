Rugby league: The week in social media

Konrad Hurrell's dancing has caused a stir on social media this week

With the rugby league season still suspended, we take a look at how various teams and players have been coping in isolation.

We start this week with Konrad Hurrell, who has been busting some moves on the dancefloor.

A few other players have been enjoying a bit of isolation downtime in the sun such as housemates Jackson Hastings and Joey Lussick, along with Joe Burgess and his dog.

St George Illawarra forward Tyson Frizell's dog does not seem to be enjoying himself as much though...

...and Wakefield Trinity winger Tom Johnstone had to give his a helping hand on a recent walk.

On the subject of animals, did you catch our throwback to the time Oldham's mascot tackled a canine pitch invader?

ON THIS DAY - April 13 1996



A historic night at Watersheddings as @Roughyeds condemned Leeds to their fourth defeat in four outings with a 25-16 win.



Martin Crompton became the first player to have two tries awarded by the video referee in #SuperLeague history.



🐻🐶... pic.twitter.com/rZHpI3yH7n — Sky Sports Rugby League (@SkySportsRL) April 13, 2020

Back to people and Warrington Wolves wide-man Josh Charnley has been showing off his skills to his children...

...while Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook is taking over hair-cutting duty for his.

Over in Australia, Dally M winner James Tedesco is doing his bit to keep everyone connected during the lockdown...

...and ex-Hull KR man Terry Campese is offering help to those in need through his foundation.

Meanwhile, Keighley Cougars are among the clubs in the country providing valuable support to care workers.

Keighley Cougars are donating 5000 facemasks, for free, to frontline providers to aid the supply of vital PPE equipment.



We have donated 2000 to @AiredaleNHSFT with a further 1000 donated to @SRManorlands, leaving 2000 available.



Full club statement: https://t.co/wHGdhdKFK1 pic.twitter.com/qf5J3vTTTJ — Keighley Cougars (@Cougarmania) April 17, 2020

To finish with this week, take it away Sonny Bill Williams.