Rugby league: The week in social media
By Sky Sports Rugby League
Last Updated: 17/04/20 11:44am
With the rugby league season still suspended, we take a look at how various teams and players have been coping in isolation.
We start this week with Konrad Hurrell, who has been busting some moves on the dancefloor.
A few other players have been enjoying a bit of isolation downtime in the sun such as housemates Jackson Hastings and Joey Lussick, along with Joe Burgess and his dog.
St George Illawarra forward Tyson Frizell's dog does not seem to be enjoying himself as much though...
...and Wakefield Trinity winger Tom Johnstone had to give his a helping hand on a recent walk.
On the subject of animals, did you catch our throwback to the time Oldham's mascot tackled a canine pitch invader?
ON THIS DAY - April 13 1996— Sky Sports Rugby League (@SkySportsRL) April 13, 2020
A historic night at Watersheddings as @Roughyeds condemned Leeds to their fourth defeat in four outings with a 25-16 win.
Martin Crompton became the first player to have two tries awarded by the video referee in #SuperLeague history.
🐻🐶... pic.twitter.com/rZHpI3yH7n
Back to people and Warrington Wolves wide-man Josh Charnley has been showing off his skills to his children...
...while Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook is taking over hair-cutting duty for his.
Over in Australia, Dally M winner James Tedesco is doing his bit to keep everyone connected during the lockdown...
View this post on Instagram
Let’s turn this time of isolation into global connection and build the mental fitness of our community. Join me in the @gotcha4life #COLIV19 challenge and show how you are reaching out to those around you over the next 19 days. My first connection was with the great @gusworland who’s behind this initiative. Good chat legend!
...and ex-Hull KR man Terry Campese is offering help to those in need through his foundation.
View this post on Instagram
I just want to let you know that The Terry Campese Foundation is here to help you in any way we can, during these uncertain times. We have access to a large number of items for those who need it most. If you’ve lost your job, or your business is suffering, maybe the Foundation can help. If we can donate something that will make your life a little easier during these tough times, we’d love to! Items available include, but are not limited to; Food - Clothes -White Goods - Toys -Stationery - Baby Items - Furniture - and Laptops to help you work from home. Email your request to info@terrycampesefoundation or send us a message @terrycampesefoundation We’re all in this together and while we’ll do all that we can to find the item/s you need, we can’t absolutely guarantee it.
Meanwhile, Keighley Cougars are among the clubs in the country providing valuable support to care workers.
Keighley Cougars are donating 5000 facemasks, for free, to frontline providers to aid the supply of vital PPE equipment.— Keighley Cougars (@Cougarmania) April 17, 2020
We have donated 2000 to @AiredaleNHSFT with a further 1000 donated to @SRManorlands, leaving 2000 available.
Full club statement: https://t.co/wHGdhdKFK1 pic.twitter.com/qf5J3vTTTJ
To finish with this week, take it away Sonny Bill Williams.
All kids tucked up in bed time for our isolation date night 🤲🏽 🍰— Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) April 15, 2020
Sending love from mine to yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PeMEBgeyGl