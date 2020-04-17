Rugby League News

Rugby league: The week in social media

Last Updated: 17/04/20 11:44am

Konrad Hurrell's dancing has caused a stir on social media this week
With the rugby league season still suspended, we take a look at how various teams and players have been coping in isolation.

We start this week with Konrad Hurrell, who has been busting some moves on the dancefloor.

A few other players have been enjoying a bit of isolation downtime in the sun such as housemates Jackson Hastings and Joey Lussick, along with Joe Burgess and his dog.

Isolated. 🙃

St George Illawarra forward Tyson Frizell's dog does not seem to be enjoying himself as much though...

Waiting for footy to return like..😔

...and Wakefield Trinity winger Tom Johnstone had to give his a helping hand on a recent walk.

On the subject of animals, did you catch our throwback to the time Oldham's mascot tackled a canine pitch invader?

Back to people and Warrington Wolves wide-man Josh Charnley has been showing off his skills to his children...

Con & skills with the lads.

...while Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook is taking over hair-cutting duty for his.

Over in Australia, Dally M winner James Tedesco is doing his bit to keep everyone connected during the lockdown...

...and ex-Hull KR man Terry Campese is offering help to those in need through his foundation.

I just want to let you know that The Terry Campese Foundation is here to help you in any way we can, during these uncertain times. We have access to a large number of items for those who need it most. If you’ve lost your job, or your business is suffering, maybe the Foundation can help. If we can donate something that will make your life a little easier during these tough times, we’d love to! Items available include, but are not limited to; Food - Clothes -White Goods - Toys -Stationery - Baby Items - Furniture - and Laptops to help you work from home. Email your request to info@terrycampesefoundation or send us a message @terrycampesefoundation We’re all in this together and while we’ll do all that we can to find the item/s you need, we can’t absolutely guarantee it.

Meanwhile, Keighley Cougars are among the clubs in the country providing valuable support to care workers.

To finish with this week, take it away Sonny Bill Williams.

