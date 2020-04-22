LISTEN: Golden Point podcast with Hull FC interim head coach and England assistant Andy Last

Andy Last joined the panel for the latest Golden Point podcast

On this week's Golden Point, recently-appointed England assistant coach Andy Last joins Marc Bazeley and Barrie McDermott to discuss his career.

It has been a busy period for Last, who has not only been named interim Hull FC head coach but has been appointed to the England set-up as an assistant along with Paul Wellens as well.

The former Hull hooker discusses both of those roles and recalls how a severe injury lead to him taking a job as player-coach for the club's A team, eventually moving on to heading up the youth set-up and working with the first team.

Last reflects on his previous experiences of international rugby league with the England Academy side in 2012 and Scotland at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup too.

Also, find out the story behind his hair Ellery Hanley hairstyle as a youngster and how he played a pivotal role in helping Hull defeat a Leeds team coached by Barrie in a Grand Final.