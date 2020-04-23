Brian McDermott: No 'either or' on Toronto Wolfpack recruitment if Kallum Watkins signs

Kallum Watkins has attracted interest from several clubs, including Toronto

Brian McDermott insists signing Kallum Watkins would not impact Toronto Wolfpack’s ability to bring in further new faces.

The Canadian Super League side have been strongly linked with Watkins following his departure from NRL side Gold Coast Titans, but face competition for the former Leeds Rhinos centre's signature.

Speaking to the Golden Point Daily podcast, McDermott confirmed Toronto's interest in Watkins and added they would still be able to strengthen their squad further if he were to join.

"For sure, we're interested in Kallum," McDermott told Sky Sports. "No deal has been done yet and I know he's talking to another couple of clubs.

"I think we can do both - this isn't an either or for us. This isn't a case of us signing Kallum Watkins, therefore we can't continue to recruit and Kallum Watkins isn't going into any club on a high-level wage.

"Our deal we have put to him isn't massive money and, should he come, he falls well within the pay structure we have set to our players.

"If the deal gets done and it's positive news for us, the level of pay-cut we're suggesting he comes in would surprise most people."

I think we can do both - this isn't an either or for us. This isn't a case of us signing Kallum Watkins, therefore we can't continue to recruit Brian McDermott

While he declined to go into details, McDermott was adamant signing the England international would not cause Toronto to go over Super League's salary cap limit of £2.1m either.

"We're playing within the rules and we're inside all the guidelines," McDermott said. "We're not doing any favours and we don't have a wink and a nod with anybody."

Meanwhile, the Wolfpack have not given up hope of signing Tony Gigot on a permanent basis following the former Catalans Dragons full-back or half-back featuring in three games for the club as a trialist.

Gigot is back in France while the season remains suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, but McDermott revealed Toronto had been in contract talks with the French international and added it remains a "live situation".

Tony Gigot played three games for Toronto on trial

"His trial finished, we were negotiating a contract until this happened and that's pretty much where that's at," McDermott said.

"Nothing has been agreed or signed and it's one of those really unfortunate things that we weren't able to confirm a deal with him even though we were offering one at the time.

"He never signed and then this thing happened where he went back to France to be with his family. That's a live situation and it hasn't been put to bed yet."