Rugby league: The week in social media

Last Updated: 24/04/20 11:14am

Ryan Hall is keeping himself primed for the resumption of the NRL season
With the rugby league season still suspended, we take a look at what various teams and players have been up to in the past week.

It might not be much longer before the NRL resumes though, with the Australian competition aiming to get going on May 28, and Ryan Hall has been limbering up to make sure he's ready for Sydney Roosters' first game back.

Bit of yoga to start the day

On this side of the world, Luke Gale is definitely going to be in shape for whenever the Super League season is given the green light to start playing again...

...and Jackson Hastings is keeping his eye in when it comes to kicking goals.

He’s back! #JH31 🤟🏼

Some players are just chilling in the sunshine though.

Last week, Konrad Hurrell was keeping everyone entertained with his dancing. This week, he's been showing off his culinary skills.

Elsewhere, Jamie Peacock has been tackling something a bit more sedate.

Billy Slater is trying something a bit more outdoorsy now he's retired though.

Several of England's international players were marking St George's Day this week...

...while it was a special day for the Burgess twins, George and Tom, on Tuesday as well. Older brother Sam was quick to congratulate them.

On a serious note, Paul Sculthorpe and League One club Doncaster are among those who have been paying tribute to care workers this week.

Rob Burrow has been campaigning on behalf of those with motor neurone disease.

Finally, Jackson Hastings has an important message for us all.

