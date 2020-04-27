Coronavirus: Australia internationals apologise after breaking social distancing rules on camping trip

Australia and Melbourne Storm winger Josh Addo-Carr said he wanted to 'connect with his culture' on the trip

Australia internationals Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr have apologised for breaching social distancing rules by going camping in rural New South Wales (NSW).

With the National Rugby League (NRL) season suspended due to coronavirus, the duo camped at Mitchell's farm near Taree, on NSW's mid-north coast.

Addo-Carr has deleted social media posts of the trip, which showed Newcastle Knights player Tyronne Roberts-Davis and family members were also present.

In a video posted on Monday, Addo-Carr said: "I'd like to apologise for my actions this weekend. Nothing was intentional or deliberate.

"A couple of family members of mine are going through a tough time at the moment. I got in contact with Latrell to go out to his private property to connect with our culture again and try and put a smile on their faces and have a bit of fun as well."

Mitchell added: "I wasn't here to break any rules or hurt anyone. We're not being selfish, I couldn't turn down the brothers in their time of need. On behalf of Foxy (Addo-Carr) and all my mob, we do apologise."

NSW police said they have fined three people on the camping trip A$1,000 (£519) each. They are also investigating other offences, including those involving firearms - Addo-Carr was seen using a gun on social media.

The players' clubs - Mitchell plays for South Sydney Rabbitohs, while Addo-Carr represents Melbourne Storm - are investigating, as is the NRL.

South Sydney Rabbitohs' Latrell Mitchell owns the farm in New South Wales where the party were camping

A statement from the league read: "Our players are role models and we expect them to lead by example during this pandemic.

"On face value, the image in today's media is both disappointing and an unacceptable breach of health orders.

"The NRL will be speaking to the players involved to seek further information and we will ensure the players provide any assistance authorities require."

Australia, which has recorded more than 6,700 coronavirus cases and 83 deaths, has ordered people to stay at home, with a few exceptions, including trips to work or school, buying essential supplies and exercise.

The lockdown breach has embarrassed the NRL, which is trying to build trust with authorities before it attempts to restart the competition on May 28. The season was suspended in March after two rounds due to travel restrictions aimed at containing the virus.

"We are embarking on a significant education programme to ensure our players understand what is acceptable behaviour ahead of the resumption of training," the NRL said.

"When training resumes our players and officials must comply with biosecurity protocols that go further than current government restrictions.

"On face value, today's matter is unacceptable and we support the government in any action they believe necessary."