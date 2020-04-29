Jason Robinson on what drove him to succeed in rugby league and union

From eating sugar sandwiches as an impoverished child in Leeds to widespread acclaim for successfully bridging the divide between the two codes of rugby — Jason Robinson achieved the 'dream'.

His impact on rugby league and rugby union across a successful 20-year playing career has left the man affectionately nicknamed 'Billy Whizz' revered by players, coaches, fans and pundits alike.

But, significantly, his pathway to the pinnacle of both his sports from the working-class suburbs of Leeds owes much to a supportive teacher and a hunger to create a new life as a struggling teenager.

Robinson in action against Warrington in 1995

Robinson, who was awarded an OBE for services to rugby in 2008, reveals in a wide-ranging and in-depth discussion with Sky Sports how he used his challenging upbringing to overcome obstacles both on and off the field.

Reflecting on his first strides in the 13-man code at school, Robinson is in no doubt about how sport helped keep him on the right side of the tracks.

"Rugby league for many is a focus, it is something to do. Had I not found rugby league when I did, I could have got into all sorts of trouble," Robinson told Sky Sports' Golden Point Daily podcast.

Robinson grew up in a single-parent family, after his father abandoned him before he was born, with his mum working three jobs and living with his two older brothers, away from sport.

Jason Robinson represented England at the 1995 Rugby League World Cup in the UK

So, who provided him with the spark and desire to take up the game of rugby league?

"At an early age it was a teacher at [Crossflatts Park Middle School] who was just passionate about sport, Mr Aspinall. I just caught onto that passion," Robinson said.

"I never thought in a million years that I would go on to do what I did. But, like everybody else, I was hungry for the game.

"It was a game where I could get rid of a lot of frustration but also, I found myself and I found this new confidence."

What followed was progression from Hunslet Boys Club to Hunslet Parkside as career goals emerged into view.

"Just seeing guys on TV like Ellery Hanley, we saw some identity in that because he was a black man as well," Robinson added.

"Coming from these poor backgrounds you think 'well, this could be me' and all of a sudden I started to go for these trials."

The ambition was to represent his hometown club, Leeds Rhinos, especially having been a ball boy at Headingley.

But instead, after his hopes at the trial were dashed, Wigan Warriors came calling and the move to Lancashire - aged 16 - quickly followed.

During his time at Wigan he won the Super League title in 1998, three Challenge Cups, three Regal Trophies and an away win against Brisbane Broncos to win the World Club Championship in 1994.

Robinson celebrates after Wigan's Grand Final win over Leeds in 1998

He also represented England, Great Britain and the British Lions, finishing as runner-up for his country against Australia in the Rugby League World Cup final in 1995.

"I look back and everyone needs a driver, my driver was because I had been brought up in that [surrounding] and I had seen things that I shouldn't have seen growing up, all kinds of stuff; drink abuse, drugs abuse, domestic violence. I saw the full works.

"That became a driver for me because I wanted to get out of that environment. I wanted to do something with my life."

He added: "This is why I am passionate now about grassroots sport and also just remembering where you come from because that is your driver.

"When I used to play, whether it be league or union, I used to look at guys opposite me and just think you don't want this as much as me. You can't do because you've not been through what I have been through!"

Jason Robinson moved from rugby league side Wigan Warriors to join Sale Sharks in 2000

"There are pressures of being a young black man as well," Robinson said.

"Back then there was a lot of racism. It was one thing just playing the game, it was another thing having to deal with all the stuff both on and off the field. More so off the field.

"That was one of the things that got me off my wing, all the abuse at certain places. I used to come off my wing and go into the middle.

Martin Offiah in action for Wigan

"I was probably grateful that Martin Offiah was on the team as well because he probably got more than me.

"I didn't have the character to deal with all of them, playing in front of 80,000 people at Wembley and being on TV.

"Wigan was a massive rugby town. The pressure of that and suddenly being somebody, your character takes a while to get into that role and to be that person. Everybody expects you then to be that best role model… I was just a young kid."

With his contract running to an end, his career at Wigan ended in Grand Final defeat to St Helens in 2000.

What followed was a move to union and Sale Sharks, where he would go on to play 159 games, as he earned international recognition scoring in the 2003 World Cup final victory and representing the British and Irish Lions.

Robinson celebrates his try for England against Australia during the 2003 Rugby World Cup final

Robinson admits an unexpected call from Sir Clive Woodward, prior to his switch of codes, made him feel wanted.

"[Woodward] spoke passionately about rugby union and about a World Cup that was happening three years down the line," Robinson said.

"We all want to be liked and feel wanted. He just made me feel really wanted. I had achieved so much with Wigan over the years but one thing that I hadn't achieved was at international level because at the time it wasn't where I thought it needed to be.

"I thought I am 26, fit and healthy - if I don't succeed it is because I am not good enough. It is as simple as that."

Robinson celebrates scoring for the Lions against Australia in 2001

Succeed he did, representing the British and Irish Lions on two tours and being named the England captain in 2004, while also leading his club Sale to their first Premiership title in 2006.

"Talent can grow up anywhere and that is what is great about sport," Robinson, who retired from rugby in 2011, said.

"It doesn't matter who you were brought up with, what colour you are, background - if you are good enough then you get a shot."