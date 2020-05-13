VOTE: Best second rows of the Super League era

Does Paul Sculthorpe get your vote as one of Super League's best-ever second rows?

With Super League celebrating its 25th season in 2020, Sky Sports is running a public vote to discover the best XIII to have played in the competition since it was launched in 1996.

The summer era of rugby league has seen some greats of the sport emerge and we will be running one poll a week for each position until our team has been filled.

Last week saw our front row line-up completed with Keiron Cunningham voted the best hooker with 37 per cent of the votes and now we move on to filling the two second-row spots.

As usual, we have five nominees to choose from. Make your choice with our vote below, and if you are still unsure about who to pick then we have brief profiles of all our nominees.

Paul Sculthorpe

Sculthorpe began his career with Warrington Wolves, but it was St Helens he became most associated with after joining them in 1997 for a world-record transfer fee for a forward of £375,000.

During 11 years at Saints, the goal-kicking second row helped them to four Super League Grand Final triumphs, four Challenge Cup successes and two World Club Challenge victories.

His efforts saw him become the first - and, so far, only - player to win Man of Steel back-to-back in 2001 and 2002, along with being nominated for the Dream Team four times.

Ben Westwood

Westwood started his career as a centre with Wakefield Trinity, but switching to the second row during his time with Warrington saw him earn England honours and become a mainstay of the Wolves side from 2002 to 2019.

The Yorkshireman, who retired at the end of last season, helped Warrington lift the Challenge Cup on three occasions during his time there.

He was nominated for the Dream Team four times and developed into a useful goal-kicker as well.

Chris Joynt

Joynt's career spanned the winter and summer eras, starting out with Oldham, and he was one of the key men in St Helens' early Super League triumphs.

He helped Saints secure the first-ever Super League title in 1996 and back-to-back Grand Final triumphs in 1999 and 2000, winning the Harry Sunderland Trophy in the latter.

Another Grand Final success followed in 2002, while Joynt was named in the Dream Team once as well before retiring at the end of the 2004 season.

Lee Gilmour

Unlike many of our nominees during this vote, Gilmour was never named in the Dream Team or handed any of the individual awards.

However, he was a key component of successful Wigan, Bradford Bulls and St Helens sides during an 18-season career which included spells with Castleford Tigers, Huddersfield Giants and Wakefield.

Gilmour helped both Wigan and Saints to Grand Final triumphs, plus was part of Bulls and St Helens sides which won the World Club Challenge and earned international recognition with Great Britain and Scotland.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan

A 20-year career for and over 400 appearances for hometown club Leeds Rhinos is just a small part of what Jones-Buchanan achieved during his career.

He was a mainstay of the pack for the Rhinos during their golden era, winning the Super League Grand Final seven times, the Challenge Cup once and the World Club Challenge twice.

Jones-Buchanan, who retired at the end of last season, earned international recognition with Great Britain and England as well.