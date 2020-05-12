Stefan Ratchford says playing three games a week would require sacrifice in other areas

Ratchford says there will be a lot of 'ifs, buts and maybes'

Warrington's Stefan Ratchford says playing three games a week once Super League returns is possible, but would require "sacrifice" in other areas.

Rugby league has been on hold since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with clubs growing increasingly concerned about the financial implications of having no games.

Super League CEO Robert Elstone said on the Golden Point Vodcast last week he is hopeful of a return to play in July, which would not leave much time to complete the season. One of the solutions that have been suggested is playing three games a week, something Ratchford says would have to come with "stipulations" if put in place.

"If we do need to play the three games a week, then that's going to be the case, but there's probably a lot of questions," Ratchford told Sky Sports.

"The academy lads might have to play some games. If need be, I'm sure the lads will be willing to do it but there is probably going to be a lot of stipulations to be able to do that.

"Especially the way the game is these days, sometimes we've had a Sunday to Thursday or a Sunday to Friday turnaround and that tests the body quite a bit.

"There's going to have to be some sacrifice. The young lads may get an opportunity. The fans may have to settle for games that aren't going to be as intense at times because I just don't think it's physically possible to keep that intensity for three games a week.

"There will be lots of ifs, buts and maybes surrounding the three games a week; who's going to play, are they going to bring rule changes in - all that sort of stuff. It's a unique situation that we're in at the moment and there's only one way to find out I suppose, and that's getting on with it."

1:07 Warrington head coach Steve Price is concerned players will suffer if they are asked to play three Super League matches a week after lockdown restrictions ease Warrington head coach Steve Price is concerned players will suffer if they are asked to play three Super League matches a week after lockdown restrictions ease

Whenever Super League does return, the likely scenario is that it will happen behind closed doors without any fans.

"It's not something I've ever experienced before," Ratchford said of the prospect of playing in empty stadiums. "One of the reasons we play the game is, you look forward to the Friday night games or whatever it is, when you have a packed house against Saints, Leeds, Wigan - the bigger the crowd, the better the atmosphere, it makes you want to play even better.

"But at the end of the day we're out there to do a job and we've got to prepare as well as we can - as if there is 10 or 15 thousand people, we've got to prepare ourselves as if it is a big Friday night under the lights."

Stefan Ratchford in action against Toronto in February

Aside from keeping himself fit during the time away from the game, Ratchford has been helping the Warrington Wolves Foundation by delivering sporting equipment to help children stay active during lockdown.

"We have at Warrington a pretty good foundation," said the England international. "We have the LDRL which is the learning disability team, and the PDRL, the physical disability team. Last week I went around to I think five homes, or four homes from the LDRL team and another visit along the way as well, to drop off some rugby balls and some tennis racquets and balls.

"Just to try and keep the kids happy and give them some entertainment while they are stuck in the house, and they can get out in the garden and do some work.

"To get out there, see some smiles on faces and hopefully bring them some enjoyment in what is a difficult time, it makes it all worthwhile."