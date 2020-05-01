Is £16million enough to save rugby league?

Super League's last game was Castleford's win over Saints on the March 15

Adrian Morley and Terry O'Connor discuss what the government's cash injection into rugby league means for the sport

The government has announced an emergency loan of £16million to the RFL to safeguard the immediate future of the sport as it deals with the financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking on the Golden Point Daily podcast, Terry O'Connor said the Government support is enough to save the sport and highlighted league's community service as a vital factor in securing the loan.

"I do believe this cash injection has helped save the game, " said O'Connor.

28:29 As the vote for the team of the Super League era reaches the prop forward position, legend on either side of the globe Adrian Morley joined Terry O'Connor and Barrie McDermott to discuss their time together in the game As the vote for the team of the Super League era reaches the prop forward position, legend on either side of the globe Adrian Morley joined Terry O'Connor and Barrie McDermott to discuss their time together in the game

"We are not a rich sport, but what we are, is rich in what we do within the community, and everyone buys into it.

"We may not sell out stadiums week after week, but they have a massive impact on the local area.

"The government recognises the great work that the clubs do for the whole of the community. It is not just about what happens on matchday, but also what they do during the week - whether it be players going into schools, the community department really do get involved.

"I think for Ralph Rimmer to do the job that he has done with the RFL and get the funding for the Super League, Championship, Championship 1 etc is excellent. All these clubs will benefit."

Great Britain and England legend Adrian Morley believes that without the support from the government, the sport would have been in serious trouble.

"The coronavirus has been horrific. For sports that are not as big as other sports - such as rugby league, it could be catastrophic.

"This money will be a great boost and a great injection. Let's hope it does save clubs first and foremost because that will ultimately save the game.

"We are lucky that we have that lifeline as we really need paying customers through the door, we do need sponsors but everything is on hold at the moment. Fingers crossed that this will be our saviour."