Ralph Rimmer says Rugby Football League will use government cash injection wisely

0:53 RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer says the money from the Government will be used to reshape rugby league RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer says the money from the Government will be used to reshape rugby league

Rugby Football League chief executive Ralph Rimmer insists the Government's £16m loan to the sport will not be a "gravy train" for clubs.

The RFL will receive an emergency cash boost to safeguard the immediate future of the sport as it deals with the financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The money will be sent to those clubs most in need and other factors, such as external investment and the use of the furloughing scheme, to be taken into account.

1:58 Castleford Tigers director of rugby Jon Wells says rugby league has been handed a lifeline Castleford Tigers director of rugby Jon Wells says rugby league has been handed a lifeline

"This is absolutely no gravy train," said Rimmer.

"There are conditions and responsibilities attached to this money. We will use it wisely and we will use it to steer ourselves into a better place. That management and stewardship falls upon our shoulders.

"It won't be equitable, it will be in relation to the intervention required for safe passage. The clubs will have to apply - they understand there will be a good degree of due diligence in any money that flows from us into the clubs. It won't be a straight line.

"Some clubs have an ability to access other funds. Many of the clubs have benefited from the interventions that have already been put out front by the government. We have been in regular contact with them all, over exactly what those advantages are."

0:34 Catalans head coach Steve McNamara is optimistic the club will find a way to complete the Super League season Catalans head coach Steve McNamara is optimistic the club will find a way to complete the Super League season

The season is currently suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, though the RFL were part of a multi-sport discussion with the Government on how to resume the action.

Rimmer has suggested that when the Super League can resume, it would be behind closed doors, with the possibility of playing multiple games a day at the same venue.

"Clearly, we want to get on the field as soon as possible," he said.

"It is part of the recovery of the nation's psyche to see sport again and we have a responsibility to deliver it but I can't deliver something that is out of my hands.

"But we do have models for every eventuality. It's really important that we maintain our blue-riband events.

0:51 Former England rugby league star Ben Westwood has been helping out by feeding staff at Warrington hospital Former England rugby league star Ben Westwood has been helping out by feeding staff at Warrington hospital

"Sky have been fantastically supportive so far. On the modelling aspects, we have discussed with them how we can deliver in innovative ways the content they are looking for and hopefully in a very efficient way.

"Sky have been supportive and at the heart of how we might go forward, as have the BBC. They are both important partners to us.

"It depends on the length of lockdown but certainly the possibility of playing multiple games at single venues is an option in how we re-emerge in the first instance."