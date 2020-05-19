Coronavirus: Challenge Cup final postponed until later in 2020

Warrington are the Challenge Cup holders having defeated St Helens in the 2019 final

Rugby League's Challenge Cup final, slated for Wembley on July 18, has been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus.

The final was due to be the first played in July since 1987, but the ongoing pandemic has seen it removed from the schedule.

"The intention remains for the finals to be played later in the year - contingent on the public health situation and government advice," confirmed the Rugby Football League, in a statement on Tuesday.

"Supporters who have bought tickets for the finals are advised that they will be valid for any rearranged date."

This year's competition had reached the sixth round when the rugby league season was suspended in March.

Four Super League teams - Toronto Wolfpack, Huddersfield, Hull KR and Wakefield - had already played one match in the competition, while the rest of the top flight was due to enter in the last 16.

