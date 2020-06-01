NRL: Team of the week for Round 3

George Williams was impressive for Canberra again as they defeated Melbourne

We take a look at the stand-out performers from Round 3 as the NRL returned to action after a break of over two months due to the coronavirus pandemic…

1. Tom Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles)

The man nicknamed 'Tommy Turbo' exploded back onto the scene to help Manly to a 32-6 victory over Canterbury Bulldogs in the final match of Round 3.

Along with scoring two tries, the 23-year-old provided three assists, broke the line twice and made a total of 165 metres.

2. Daniel Tupou (Sydney Roosters)

The Tonga international proved a handful for South Sydney Rabbitohs to deal with as the Roosters triumphed 28-12 against their bitter rivals.

Tupou scored one try, covered an eye-catching 209 metres from 24 runs and broke the line once as well.

3. Josh Dugan (Cronulla Sharks)

Dugan produced an impressive display for the Sharks, although unfortunately it was not enough to help his team avoid a 28-16 defeat against Wests Tigers.

Nevertheless, his performance in scoring two tries, making 76 metres and breaking the line once earn him one of the centre berths in our team.

4. Bradman Best (Newcastle Knights)

Best made the blooper reel for his wayward pass in golden point extra time which saw a superb opportunity to score the game-clinching try go begging in the Knights' 14-14 draw with Penrith Panthers.

But that should not detract from an otherwise fine performance from the 18-year-old, who racked up two tries, made 160 metres from 18 runs, broke the line once and came up with 16 tackles.

5. Ben Hampton (North Queensland Cowboys)

A brace of tries capped off a strong performance out wide for Hampton as the Cowboys won 36-6 against bottom side Gold Coast Titans.

Along with going over twice, Hampton carried for 109 metres from 12 runs and made two line breaks.

6. Kodi Nikorima (New Zealand Warriors)

Nikorima was at the heart of things for the Warriors as they kicked off their extended stay in Australia with an 18-0 win over St George Illawarra Dragons.

Along with scoring a try, he assisted another, broke the line twice and made 77 metres, along with kicking three goals.

7. George Williams (Canberra Raiders)

The England international carried on where he left off before the season was suspended, earning more praise for his performance at half-back.

Williams was on hand to assist two tries for the Raiders as they defeated Melbourne Storm 22-6, as well as breaking the line once and making 65 metres.

8. Tim Glasby (Newcastle Knights)

Playing off the interchange bench, Glasby was at the forefront in both attack and defence for the Knights as they fought back to draw with Penrith.

The 31-year-old was on hand to provide two try assists on the back of making 86 metres and racked up 54 tackles for the Knights.

9. Jake Friend (Sydney Roosters)

The hooker came up with some important plays in both attack and defence for the Roosters as they defeated the Rabbitohs in Round 3.

Friend was among the try-scorers, broke the line once and had a solid night with his in-play kicking, along with producing a huge defensive effort which saw him make 52 tackles.

10. Daniel Saifiti (Newcastle Knights)

The other cornerstone of the Newcastle pack in the draw with the Panthers, the former Fiji international was in fine form.

Saifiti made huge inroads with the ball in hand, making 217 metres from 22 runs, and made 45 tackles on the defensive side.

11. Viliame Kikau (Penrith Panthers)

The Fiji international was one of the try-scorers for the Panthers as they were held to a draw after golden point extra time against Newcastle.

Along with crossing the whitewash, Kikau was a constant threat with the ball in hand, breaking the line twice and carrying for 122 metres.

12. Curtis Sironen (Manly Sea Eagles)

The son of former Australia international Paul Sironen was among the try-scorers as Manly triumphed over the Bulldogs on Sunday.

Along with that, the 26-year-old carried for 103 metres, broke the line once and came up with 31 tackles as well.

13. Marata Niukore (Parramatta Eels)

The Cook Islands international was among the try-scorers for the Eels as they kicked off Round 3 with a 34-6 win away to Brisbane Broncos and maintained their unbeaten start.

As well as scoring, Niukore made 140 metres from 14 carries, broke the line once and made 25 tackles.