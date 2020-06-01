NRL talking points: Record figures, new rules and Paul McGregor's future

The NRL returned to action over the weekend behind closed doors

Jenna Brooks examines all of the big issues in Australia following the resumption of the 2020 NRL season over the weekend...

Record viewing numbers

The NRL is back - and it's back with a bang.

Almost 4.5million viewers tuned in for its return, and that is just in Australia. The game was also broadcast to hundreds of millions of viewers in more than 70 countries.

In more good news for the game, the NRL has secured a new broadcast deal until the end of 2022 with Nine and Foxtel.

The competition also secured a five-year partnership with Foxtel, taking the deal to the end of 2027.

"I want to thank Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany and Nine CEO Hugh Marks for reaching an outcome that puts the fans and the games future first," ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys said.

"Our negotiations were tough, but always in a spirit of goodwill and shared ambitions for the betterment of rugby league. We could not have reached our May 28 restart ambitions without the teamwork and collaboration of our partners.

The NRL achieved record viewing figures and secured a new TV deal

"These deals provide certainty to ensure our 16 clubs remain strong and that we can continue to invest in grassroots rugby league across our communities."

New rules

Round 3 saw the change back to one ref and the addition of the controversial six-again rule and fans saw free-flowing rugby league.

Head of football Graham Annesley has declared the changes a success, as viewers witnessed five more sets and a 31.2 increase in total play-the-balls per game.

"You'd have to say that round three was a success from that perspective, [but] one weekend doesn't make a season.

NRL referees have been getting used to the new 'six-again' rule

"So, we have to go back and when we go back to playing the coming rounds, we need to make sure that these sorts of improvements continue."

Many have praised the changes, including NRL guru Phil Gould.

"The 'six-again' is a great deterrent and it also reduces the number of stoppages and engagements we have during the course of the game," Gould told Channel Nine.

Sportsmanship on show

There was so much to like about Round 3. From George Williams and Josh Hodgson's instrumental performances in Canberra Raiders' win over Melbourne Storm, to a golden-point thriller which eventually ended in a 14-14 draw between Penrith Panthers and Newcastle Knights.

But what caught my eye occurred after the final buzzer in New Zealand Warriors' 18-0 thumping of St George Illawarra Dragons.

After making an incredible 74 tackles without missing, Dragons captain Cameron McInnes addressed the team from New Zealand.

With both sides standing side-by-side, McInnes thanked the opposition for the sacrifices they have and are making to ensure the game goes on.

It was an amazing display of sportsmanship and another example of what rugby league is all about.

The Dragons thanked the Warriors for their time away from home and their family

The Warriors have spent four weeks in Australia and are likely to not return to New Zealand until at least July, in order to keep the competition running.

It is a sacrifice which hasn't gone unnoticed by anyone in the league, with the Sydney Roosters loaning Poasa Faamausili to the Warriors for the next month to help cover a middle forwards injury crisis.

McGregor under fire

It's been a frustrating few years for St George Illawarra, who last year missed the finals for a third time in five seasons.

After a disappointing 2019 season, the Dragons are one of four teams to start 2020 without a win, causing many, including Jamie Soward - an NRL premiership winner with the club - to question if head coach Paul McGregor has lost the dressing room.

St George head coach Paul McGregor is facing questions over his future at the club

"When you say you have the squad you want, you need results," Soward told the Herald. "Unfortunately for Paul McGregor it hasn't panned out that way. It looks like the players either don't agree with the game plan or don't like it."

Reports suggest the Dragons boss, who has led his side to two victories from 13 games, has two weeks to save his job.

Assistant coach Shane Flanagan is being tipped to replace him. However, the former Cronulla boss remains banned from taking any head coach position until the end of 2022, which is the final year of McGregor's deal.

Soward has urged the NRL to let Flanagan take full control of his former side.

"It's a delicate one because Shane, according to the NRL, had broken the rules and he needs to pay the punishment for that. But I think his punishment is up," Soward told Nine News.

"If you're going to allow Shane Flanagan to be an assistant coach you probably need to allow him to be a part of it all.

"So, I think that would be an opportunity for the Dragons to push, if they wanted to go down that path."

McGregor's side next take on the Bulldogs, before a round five clash with the Sharks. The club's board is set to meet on June 16.