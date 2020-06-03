LISTEN: Ex-Huddersfield Giants star Chris Thorman on the Golden Point podcast

Chris Thorman is the guest on this week's Golden Point podcast

On this week's edition of the Golden Point podcast, the panel are joined by ex-Super League and NRL player Chris Thorman.

The Newcastle-born half-back sits down - in a virtual sense - with Marc Bazeley and Sky Sports rugby league expert Phil Clarke to discuss the latest issues in rugby league and look back on his career.

There is an examination of the impact the NRL's new 'six-again' rule is already having and whether it should be introduced to the rest of the rugby league world.

The panel look at the praise England international George Williams has been receiving from the Australian press and Thorman gives an insight into his NRL experiences.

Plus, the former Huddersfield Giants star talks about how him and his brothers got started in the sport, his new role as head coach at League One side Workington Town, and why barbecues with Fuifui Moimoi led to him playing as a hooker at Parramatta Eels.