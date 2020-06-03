Herbie Farnworth: From Blacko to Brisbane Broncos

Herbie Farnworth is set to start against the Roosters this week

Herbie Farnworth is one of the most unique rugby league stories I've ever heard - and he is just 20 years of age.

From the small village of Blacko in Lancashire to the bright lights of Brisbane in Australia, Farnworth has his entire career in front of him.

And Thursday will be another huge step in the realisation of his rugby league dream.

The outside back will be lining up for the Brisbane Broncos when they play the reigning premiers the Sydney Roosters, live on Sky Sports.

Farnworth is taking it all in his stride and there is no doubt he will give it his all.

"My focus is on the game and the exciting challengers it will offer me," Farnworth said. "We are a young squad who will give our everything. We will certainly try our best."

The story of a Brit leaving Super League for the NRL and achieving great success in Australia's premier competition is one we have become very accustomed to.

Farnworth has been making big strides at Brisbane

Almost 20 years ago we saw Adrian Morley head from Leeds Rhinos to star for the Roosters. Today, all you have to do is look at the Canberra Raiders. Josh Hodgson, John Bateman, Elliott Whitehead, Ryan Sutton and their newest recruit, George Williams - all now household names after the success they've tasted in the elite competition.

But Farnworth's story is very different. At the age of 10, he was playing football for one of the most famous clubs in the world - Manchester United.

However, his uncle, Brian Foley - the former Wigan head of youth, who is responsible for bringing the likes of Sam Tomkins and Sean O'Loughlin through the Warriors - reveals that his nephew's talents didn't end at football.

"He is one of those outstanding athletes that can take to any sport," Foley, said.

"Manchester United, he was there at the age of 10 for two years, and then because he was doing so much, he was involved and we wanted him to enjoy every sport. We thought it was too young to commit to one particular sport.

"When he got to about 14, we realised that rugby league was the game that he enjoyed the most."

After spending two years attending camps and training with United, Farnworth made the biggest decision of his life - so far.

"We said, if you wish to do it properly, when your summer holidays come we'll go to Australia for six weeks," Foley said.

"The scouts from Brisbane Broncos, not realising he was from England on holidays, spotted him and invited him up to the Broncos, and then the story begins from there.

"We didn't decide anything that particular year. We came home, we obviously knew there was an intent there, there was a keenness from both us and Brisbane."

It was two years later the teenager, his mother and uncle relocated to Queensland to chase a rugby league dream.

"He has very clever footwork and has that unpredictability about him," Foley said. "He is one of those open-field runners that is good with the ball in hand and then the rest you just never know.

Farnworth in action for the Broncos at the 2020 NRL Nines

"He has many variables to his game, because he likes the toughness of it, he likes the challengers of it, obviously to do with the multi-sports he has played, and he is also a kicker."

It is clear Foley has played a massive part in his nephew's career, but due to the pandemic, it is with sadness that he must watch Herbie make his full Broncos debut from England, instead of Suncorp Stadium.

"You're always proud - you're proud no matter what, really," Foley said. "The pleasure of watching him. You feel every move, every tackle, just the same as I watched all the lads at Wigan.

"I never know the scores. As long as he is okay, as long as he has enjoyed it, you can't ask for anything more than that."

Another career-defining decision lies ahead for Farnworth. His contract with Brisbane expires at the end of the year, and he admits he will leave those discussions to his uncle.

"My focus is doing well and giving my everything," Farnworth said. "My uncle is dealing with the contract talks with several clubs."

Foley might be on the other side of the world at the moment, but it's no surprise his lockdown is being spent on the phone.

"I mean, there is so much interest in him," Foley said. "I'm dealing with so many, I'm kind of going bog-eyed with phone calls and speaking with people.

Farnworth has attracted interest from other clubs and rugby union

"I've said to him to just carry on doing what he's doing. The Brisbane Broncos, I know he is happy there, but what we have to look at is overall where is he going to be best developed? But we're happy with the process at the Broncos.

"I don't even tell him whose been speaking and whose been in contact. I take it all off him and say leave it to me.

"But we are speaking to several other NRL clubs, there is a lot of interest in him and it's an ongoing process."

It's not just NRL clubs after the Englishman's signature. Rugby union want him, and no doubt Super League will be calling as well.

"We are open, there is no closure to anything," Foley said. "At the end of the day, it's going to be Herbie's decision. I'm there just in total support."