NRL: Manly Sea Eagles comeback clinches 20-18 win over Brisbane Broncos

Reuben Garrick and Daly Cherry-Evans celebrate Manly's win over Brisbane

Reuben Garrick’s penalty with 10 minutes to go sealed a superb comeback win for Manly Sea Eagles in Thursday’s NRL clash with Brisbane Broncos.

Tries from Kotoni Staggs, Xavier Coates and Darius Boyd saw the Broncos holding an 18-point lead with 37 minutes gone, but an unconverted try from debutant Tevita Funa just before the break kick-started a Manly revival.

Further scores from Daly Cherry-Evans and Moses Suli, plus two penalties from Garrick completed the fightback for a 20-18 win, with even the returning Ben Te'o unable to stop the Broncos slipping to their third defeat of the season.

The Broncos came into the game on the back of a 59-0 defeat to defending champions Sydney Roosters this time last week, but made the perfect start when Coates claimed a high ball to set centre Staggs up to score after chasing down his own grubber kick with five minutes gone.

Jamayne Isaako's conversion made it the perfect start for the visitors and Coates added to their tally 10 minutes later, going from provider to scorer after plucking Anthony Milford's kick out of the air and turning to dot down for a second converted try.

Darius Boyd then powered through the Manly defence on 29 minutes as the Broncos shifted the ball out to the left quickly from a play-the-ball close to the Sea Eagles' line, with the centre having another possible try chalked off for obstruction by the video ref soon after.

Manly gave themselves a glimmer of hope when winger Funa took a pass from Tom Trbojevic to mark his debut with a try three minutes before the break and a seemingly revitalised Sea Eagles side hit back through Cherry-Evans' converted try soon after half time as well.

Back-to-back errors from the Broncos allowed Manly to narrow the deficit further in the 54th minute as Suli was set up by Trbojevic to score, with Garrick's conversion closing the gap to just two points.

A penalty on 63 minutes from Garrick drew them level and although Cherry-Evans saw a drop goal attempt blocked, the hosts got another opportunity when Brisbane infringed 10 minutes from the end which Garrick duly took.

The Broncos kept battling right to the end though and it needed a try-saving tackle on Coates from Trbojevic to prevent the away side snatching victory in the dying minutes.