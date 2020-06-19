Mose Masoe insists he is just a 'normal person' despite miraculous recovery from career-ending injury

Rugby league fans might describe Mose Masoe as determined, inspirational, and tenacious - but the Hull KR co-captain insists he is "just a normal person".

Since suffering a career-ending spinal injury in a pre-season game against Wakefield six months ago, the Samoan has made what most people would call a miraculous recovery.

The 31-year-old, who was initially paralysed from the shoulders down and only able to move his head, was told he may never walk again after the incident in January.

But Masoe has progressed through being able to sit up in bed, to walking with crutches, to now being able to walk completely unaided.

Yet he told Sky Sports: "I think I'm just a normal person. I think a lot of people in my situation would have done the same thing. You just have to get back on the horse and keep going.

"I always said from the start, that wasn't going to be me [that gave up]. It's really helped me get to where I am today. I've always had that mindset to prove people wrong.

Fans leave messages of support for Mose Masoe around Hull College Craven Park after his injury

"I'm just lucky enough to have a lot of support in my corner, from all the supporters throughout rugby league, even people who don't support the game, the Benevolent Fund. They've just made the job so much easier."

Since leaving Wakefield's Pinderfields Hospital in April, Masoe and his family have had to adjust to a different way of life, even from most during the coronavirus lockdown.

And things will no doubt change again for the family next month when Masoe and his partner Carissa welcome a son into their lives.

"We struggled the first couple of weeks, just because in hospital everything is done for you, so it was just getting used to the change, but I think we are getting used to it now," he said.

"My partner does a lot of the jobs around the house. She is 36 weeks pregnant. She is finding it a bit tough - doing all the work, but she is doing well."

Masoe played 59 times for Hull KR before his career was ended in January

Despite leaving hospital earlier than anticipated, due to the pandemic, Masoe is determined to continue his fast recovery.

The former Samoa international attends three two-hour physiotherapy sessions a week, and is under strict instructions to get as much rest as possible in between.

The treatment is clearly working; after only a couple of weeks of being home, Masoe shared an inspirational moment with his followers when he walked unassisted in his kitchen for the first time, under the watchful eyes of his two daughters.

"We didn't really think much of the video, and I just posted it because I wanted to keep people who have been in my corner, show them what I've been up to," he said.

"When I look back at it, it's such an awesome video and it's probably one of the best videos we've done as a family. We have a cheerleader in the back and another physio pulling the frame back. We didn't notice it at the time, but there is a lot of emotion in that video."

Masoe insists his biggest inspiration has been his two daughters and his soon-to-be-born son, and all his focus is now on simply being able to walk them to school.

He said: "My little one said to me the other day, 'When are you going to be normal again, when are you not needing to have the frame?'. And I was like, 'Oh we don't know yet'.

"See they don't really understand, they just think, 'he's just had an injury and he'll be walking without the frame soon'. That's what pushes me.

"My ultimate goal is to be able to walk my kids to school, take them to the things that they need to do; the sports, all their extra-curriculum stuff that they want to do after school."