James Graham completes deal to rejoin St Helens

James Graham has made 225 appearances for St Helens

Club legend James Graham has finalised his deal to rejoin St Helens on a short-term contract until the end of the season.

Graham said earlier this month that he would leave NRL side St George Illawarra Dragons and finish his career at St Helens.

The paperwork has now been completed on the move, allowing the 34-year-old former Man of Steel to return to the club he has already made 225 appearances for.

Graham told the Saints website: "I am delighted to be returning home. St Helens has been a huge part of my life since I was a young boy.

Graham joined Canterbury Bulldogs (pictured) in 2012 before moving on to St George Illawarra

"An opportunity to re-join the club I have watched from the stands is something I feel genuine excitement about.

"I want to thank the Dragons and everyone in the NRL for everything they have done for me and making this all possible.

"A massive thank you to (Saints chairman) Eamonn McManus, (CEO) Mike Rush and (head coach) Kristian Woolf for their help in making this move happen.

"I still believe I have a lot to offer on the field and I am excited about the rest of the season with St Helens.

"I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us the opportunity of success."

McManus said: "I told James when he left us in 2011 that we wished him nothing but success in his career and in his life and that there would always be a red carpet waiting for him, if ever he returned to St Helens.

"I never for one moment expected to roll it out, but it will be an absolute pleasure to do so."

St Helens say Graham will join up with his team=mates when training resumes ahead of the planned season restart on August 2.