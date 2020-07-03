Friday's NRL wrap: Eels batter Cowboys, Raiders see off Dragons

Maika Sivo was a try-scoring machine for the Eels

The Eels cemented their place at the top of the NRL table by demolishing the Cowboys, while the Raiders survived a late fightback from the Dragons.

Parramatta Eels 42-4 North Queensland Cowboys

Fijian winger Maika Sivo scored four tries as the Eels brushed aside the Cowboys with another convincing win in Sydney.

Clinton Gutherson took control of the game for the Eels

Despite being without Mitchell Moses, it was a master class from the Eels with full-back Clint Gutherson pulling the strings for the home side.

The Cowboys started very well putting their hosts under extreme pressure, but Parramatta's defence held firm and it was the Eels who scored first through Michael Jennings.

Sivo grabbed Parramatta's second try before Waqa Blake claimed his team's third from a Dylan Brown kick. Gutherson added the extras for a 16-0 lead.

Jai Field goes over in the corner

The Cowboys managed to score their only try just before half-time, but that was as good as it got for them.

The Eels went up a gear in the second half with Jai Field scoring one and Sivo adding another three - becoming the first Eel since Semi Radradra to score four tries in a game.

Canberra Raiders 22-16 St George Illawarra Dragons

George Williams breaks away to score

George Williams produced a strong first-half performance to help the Raiders hang on for a narrow win against the Dragons on Friday.

The injury-ravaged Raiders looked in total control as they built a 22-0 lead midway through the second half until three Dragons tries in the final quarter of the game set up a tense finish.

The Raiders' left edge attack was causing problems for the Dragons defence and they got their first try when Nick Cotric got over after an error from Jason Saab.

Bailey Simonsson claimed their second as he got Mikaele Ravalawa to claim a high ball and score.

Jarrod Croker of the Raiders dives over to

Canberra continued to dominate and a solo effort from George Williams just before the break put them further ahead.

The Dragons continued to make unforced errors and the Raiders claimed their fourth after Jarrod Croker got onto the end of a Jack Wighton kick.

However, the Dragons hit back as Matthew Dufty pounced on an in-goal kick before passing to Zac Lomax for his try.

With a minute to go, Dufty claimed his second and despite rushing through the conversion, the Raiders had enough to hang on.